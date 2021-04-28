(KMAland) -- Kuemper won the CYO Tournament by one stroke, Maryville placed second at their Best Ball Tournament and several area teams played at Palmyra in KMAland golf on Wednesday.
The full recap below:
BOYS: CYO Tournament
Kuemper Catholic won the CYO championship with a 332 team score, finishing one stroke clear of second-place St. Edmond.
The Knights were led by Mitchell Badding, who came in with a 77 to finish in second place. Maverick Schwabe was fifth with an 81, and Jack Tiefenthaler placed seventh with an 83.
Benicio Lujano and Tyler Auen added 91s, and Carter Putney posted a 93 for Kuemper.
GIRLS: Lamoni NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS
Medalist: Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (52)
Runner-up: Abby Martin, Lamoni (56)
BOYS: Lamoni 192 Melcher-Dallas 248
Medalist: Logan Jones, Lamoni (46)
Runner-up: Cody Jones, Lamoni & Creyton Ogier, Lamoni (48)
BOYS: Maryville Best Ball Tournament
Maryville placed second behind Midland Empire Conference rival Bishop LeBlond at their Best Ball Tournament on Wednesday. The Spoofhounds’ trio of twosomes shot a 155 to LeBlond’s 142.
Mound City had a 189, Rock Port posted a 203 and Worth County finished with a 233.
Maryville’s Ethan Scott posted the third-lowest individual score with a 78, finishing behind LeBlond’s Jeff (73) and Tim Johnston (77). Trevin Cunningham, also of Maryville, had an 82 in fifth, and teammate Jacob Scott was eighth with an 87.
Mound City’s Gage Salsbury also had a strong finish in 11th with a 93. Rock Port’s high finisher was Ozzy Hurst, who carded a 107 and finished in 25th. View the list of area finishers below:
8. Jacob Scott, Maryville (87)
11. Gage Salsbury, Mound City (93)
12. Alex Rice, Maryville JV (95)
18. Preston Saxton, Mound City; Austin David, Maryville JV (102)
19. Colton Jones, Maryville JV; Scooter Wilmes, Maryville JV (100)
25. Marcus Henggeler, Maryville & Ozzy Hurst, Rock Port (107)
27. Nate Sparks, Maryville JV (108)
30. Chase Dew, Maryville (110)
36. Wyatt Abplanalp, Worth County; Cole Gillenwater, Mound City; Tyler Cook, Rock Port (113)
40. Carter Gebhards, Rock Port; Royse Laffe, Maryville JV (114)
42. Seth Gillespie, Maryville; Jamison Wake, Maryville JV (115)
43. Aidan Burke, Rock Port (116)
44. Ian Stephenson, Maryville JV (117)
45. James Boyd, Mound City (118)
48. Brecken Kelly, Rock Port (120)
52. Brogan Krutz, Rock Port; Lance Abplanalp, Worth County (126)
59. Reid Gabriel, Worth County (135)
61. Ethan Frese, Worth County (139)
62. Ethan Evans, Maryville (140)
BOYS: Palmyra Invitational
Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City, Johnson County Central, Palmyra ad Syracuse were all at the Palmyra Invitational on Wednesday.
Elmwood-Murdock took seventh in the Gold Division with a 293 while Auburn was next with a 295 and Falls City followed with a 297. Syracuse came in 11th with a 318, Palmyra had a 340 in 12th and Johnson County Central did not post a team score.
Auburn’s Cam Binder was the highest area finisher in the Gold Division, carding an 82 in ninth place. Falls City’s Lukas Aldana came in 13th with an 87, and Nate Lockman of Elmwood-Murdock came in 18th with an 89. Other finishers from the area:
22. Cade Patzel, Auburn (97)
24. Gus Pope, Elmwood-Murdock (99)
27. Carson Simon, Falls City (103)
28. Robert Shanks, Syracuse (104)
30. Devin Mather, Elmwood-Murdock (105)
32. Austin David, Palmyra (106)
33. Gabe Dilley, Syracuse (107)
34. Lindsey McNeely, Falls City (107)
35. Logan Jording, Syracuse (107)
36. Jacson Dillon, Palmyra (110)
37. Justin Vanderbough, Auburn (116)
38. Treyvon Davis, Palmyra (124)
In the Silver Division, Falls City placed seventh with a 319. Auburn had a 322, and Elmwood-Murdock posted a 325 to fill the next two spots. Syracuse had a 362 in 13th, Palmyra posted a 378 in 14th and Johnson County Central did not have a team score.
Falls City’s Rayce Farmer placed 17th with a 99 in the Silver Division. Auburn’s Marcus Hudson and Thatcher Ommert went 18th and 21st, respectively, with a 101 and 104 Elmwood-Murdock’s Jeston Junker placed 22nd with a 105, Palmyra’s Dedrick Dowding had a 108 in 24th and Wade Wason of Falls City went 25th with a 108 of his own.
Other area finishes:
27. Brandon Speckmann, Johnson County Central (109)
28. Easton Miller, Elmwood-Murdock (109)
31. Sam Clements, Elmwood-Murdock (111)
32. Burk Farley, Syracuse (112)
33. Nick Sweney, Palmyra (112)
34. Elyse Poppe, Falls City (112)
36. Devin Conley, Johnson County Central (113)
39. Gavyn Thomas, Auburn (117)
40. Logan Zoller, Syracuse (117)
43. Cody Damme, Syracuse (133)
44. Jonny Glantz, Palmyra (158)
