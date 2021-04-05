(KMAland) -- The Auburn boys won their home tourney, Maryville was 2nd at Lafayette, Boyer Valley girls & boys swept and Lo-Ma girls and Clarinda, T-C, Nodaway Valley & Ashland-Greenwood boys won duals on Monday in KMAland golf.
BOYS: Clarinda 176 Glenwood 183
Medalist: Xander Pullen, Clarinda (40)
Runner-up: Jarod McNeese, Clarinda (42)
Other Clarinda: Carter Larson 46, Cooper Neal & Zach Pirtle 48, Justice Fine 59
Glenwood: Tommy Johnson 42, Braden Sneed 43, Dylon Cox 48, Tye Nebel 50, Gavin Schau 51, Brady Aistrope 62
GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 232 Tri-Center 242
Medalist: Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia (52)
Runner-up: Audrey Roden, Logan-Magnolia & Presley Pogge, Tri-Center (56)
Other Lo-Ma: Macanna Guritz 61, Courtney Ohl 63, Cara Ohl & Jazmyn Guritz 67
Other T-C: Madison Ausdemore & Natalie Ausdemore 61, Lydia Assmann 64, Laura Brockhoff 68, Maddie Wood 78
BOYS: Tri-Center 193 Fremont-Mills 196 Logan-Magnolia 196
Medalist: Jacob Fetter, Logan-Magnolia (43)
Runner-up: Alex Wilson, Tri-Center & Cooper Marvell, Fremont-Mills (46)
Other T-C: Dominic Haynes 48, Jaxon Johnson 49, Grant Way 50, Leyton Nelson 56, Avery Reed 75
Other F-M: Cooper Langfelt 49, Jake Malcom 50, Owen Thornton & JT Mahaney 51, Tucker Stille 62
Other Lo-Ma: Gavin Maguire 49, Bryce Maguire 51, Brody West 53, Jarett Armstrong 54, Joe Hedger 56
GIRLS: Griswold NTS Nodaway Valley NTS
Medalist: Jenna Reynolds, Griswold (54)
Runner-up: Mikala Pelzer, Griswold (55)
Other Griswold: Lindsey Keiser 63
Nodaway Valley: Cadee Fitch 62, Ashlyn G. 72
BOYS: Nodaway Valley 227 Griswold 233
Medalist: Caleb Oakleaf, Griswold (48)
Runner-up: Kaden Herr, Nodaway Valley (50)
Other NV: Zackery Gebble 53, Landon Klobnak 61, Brandon Raasch 63, Jack Jensen 79
Other Griswold: Kameron Brownlee 59, Tate Steinhoff 61, Mike Kunze 65, Brayden Stirek 67
GIRLS: Boyer Valley 212 Coon Rapids-Bayard 215 CAM 227 Woodbine 249 Glidden-Ralston 297
Medalist: Alexia Miller, Boyer Valley (48)
Runner-up: Kim Daily, Glidden-Ralston (49)
Other BV: Maci Miller 52, Katelyn Neilsen 55, Makenzi Dumbaugh 57
CRB: Alaya Betts 50, Haley Halbur & Emma Hart 53, Brynn Bass 59, Morgen Hart 60, Macy Winnett 61
CAM: Maddy McKee 52, Meredith Rich 53, Eva Steffensen 59, Kiera Nichols 63
Woodbine: Savannah Marshall 54, Shannon Hopkins & Kelly Snyder 58, Tally Reisz 79
Other G-R: Elizabeth Lloyd 78, Paige Klocke 80, Macy Snyder 90
Exira/EHK: Shay Burmeister & Mollie Rasmussen 61
BOYS: Boyer Valley 175 Exira/EHK 197 Coon Rapids-Bayard 198 CAM 206 Woodbine 212 Glidden-Ralston 230
Medalist: Tyler Petersen, Exira/EHK (41)
Runner-Up: Connor Kenkel, Boyer Valley (42)
Boyer Valley: Adam Puck 43, Caden Neilsen 44, Clay Roberts 46, Ben Nichols 49, Trevor Malone 60
Exira/EHK: Dane Paulsen 45, Trey Petersen 50, Hunter Andersen 61
CRB: Jacob Estrada 44, Preston McAlister 47, Josue Ramirez 51, Kolby Culbertson & Toby Benninger 56, Jeffery Kracht 59
CAM: Ethan Arp & Wyatt Gettler 51, Logan Lawrence & Walker Gettler 52, Peyton Jessen 53, Carson Cary 56
Woodbine: Cory Bantam 48, Cody Brunow 50, Caleb Wakehouse & Josh Newton 57, Evan Heitman 62, Sam Remington 64
Glidden-Ralston: Kyle Olberding 52, Caden Smith & Tyler Brant 59, John Whitver 60, Cale Klocke 64, Caden Wenck 65
BOYS: Irish Invitational
Maryville finished with a 360 and placed second at the Irish Invitational, placing four in the top 13.
Jacob Scott led the way for Maryville with an 85 — good for eighth place. Ethan Scott carded an 89 and came in 11th, and Trevin Cunningham finished 12th with a 91.
Chase Dew was the final member of the top 13 with a 95.
BOYS: Plattsmouth Invitational
Nebraska City placed third with a 416 at the Plattsmouth Invitational on Monday. Plattsmouth ended up fifth with a 427. David City won the event with a 389.
Blake Miller and Will Welsh both ended up in the top 10 for the Pioneers, carding a 98 and 100, respectively, to finish in 8th and 10th.
Plattsmouth had two in the top seven, led by Zach Shukis’ 93 and Levi Flaherty’s 95. Shukis tied for 4th while Flaherty tied for 6th. Harrison Weddell of Elkhorn North was the individual champion with an 84.
View the complete scorecard below.
BOYS: Auburn Invitational
Cameron Binder shot a tournament-low 77 in leading Auburn to a championship at their home meet on Monday.
The Bulldogs finished with a 387 as a team to win the tournament by 18 strokes over Southern/Diller-Odell. Falls City added a 406 in third, and Rock Port was fifth with a 454.
Binder’s 77 led the way and included a 36 on the back nine. Lukas Aldana of Falls City finished with a 79 to take the runner-up position.
Auburn also placed Gavyn Thomas (99) in fifth and Justin Vanderbough (100) in sixth. View the complete results from the tournament below.
BOYS: Ashland-Greenwood 195 Syracuse 204
Medalist: Aiden Lindley, Ashland-Greenwood (43)
Runner-up: Isaac Carson, Ashland-Greenwood (46)
Other Ashland-Greenwood: Tony Hill 52, Abby Craven 54, Annalise Ptacek 55
Syracuse: Kaleb Staack 48, Robert Shanks 50, Gabe Dilley 51, Logan Jording 55, Burk Farley 57
