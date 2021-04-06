KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- The Shenandoah, Glenwood, St. Albert, Missouri Valley and East Union girls and Clarinda, Kuemper, AHSTW and SW Valley boys were among the winners on Tuesday in KMAland golf.

GIRLS: Shenandoah 209 Clarinda 220 

Medalist: Brooke Bauer, Shenandoah (46)

BOYS: Clarinda 164 Shenandoah 199 

Medalist: Cooper Neal, Clarinda (39)

Runner-up: Carter Ruzek, Shenandoah (40)

Other Clarinda: Zach Pirtle & Jarod McNeese 41, Justice Fine 43, Xander Pullen 44, Carter Larson 48

Other Shenandoah: Jade Spangler 42, David Rendon 49, Derek Bartlett 68, Isiah Jordan 73, Nick Opal 77

GIRLS: Glenwood 225 Treynor 227 

Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (46)

Runner-up: Haley Woods, Glenwood (47)

Other Glenwood: Sophie Benson 55, Sara Leath 61, Faith Weber & Hannah McGinnis 62, Avery Joyce 68

Other Treynor: Maddie Lewis 50, Keely Smith 59, Grace Abbott 72, Andi Pittmann 79, Allison Black 94

GIRLS: St. Albert 228 Sidney 245 Thomas Jefferson 288 

Medalist: Avery Dowling, Sidney (48)

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 163 Atlantic 164 

Medalist: Braden Smith, Atlantic (37)

Runner-up: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (39)

Other Atlantic: Garrett McLaren 40, Lane Nelson 43, Drew Newell 44, Cruz Weaver 48, Cooper Jipsen 53

GIRLS: Missouri Valley 246 AHSTW 258 

Medalist: Ally Meyers, AHSTW (50)

Runner-up: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley & Madison Mahoney, Missouri Valley (56)

Other MV: Maya Zappia 61, Maddie Hansen 73

Other AHSTW: Darian Hansen 64, Isabel Luna 68, Megan Wise 76

BOYS: AHSTW 184 Missouri Valley 197 

Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (38)

Runner-up: Nate Jorgensen, AHSTW (47)

Other AHSTW: Denver Pauley 49, Mark Bruns 50, Nick Denning 51, Kyle Jorgensen 58

Other MV: Ryan Russman 47, Alec Fichter 49, Evan White 50, Hayden Kocour 60, Carson Wendt 65

GIRLS: East Union 245 Southwest Valley 260 

Medalist: Abby Harper, East Union (54)

Runner-up: Maggie Haer, Southwest Valley (60)

Other East Union: Sara Collins 61, Kaylin Lack 64, Elizabeth Hadley 66, Avery Eckels 72, Layla Lopez 87

Other SWV: Aubrey Boswell & Becca Wetzel 62, Lindsey Mauer 76

BOYS: Southwest Valley 202 East Union 211 

Medalist: Joey Oathoudt, Southwest Valley (46)

Runner-up: Owen Wilkinson, Southwest Valley (49)

Other SWV: Jake Oathoudt 51, Ethan Bruce 56, Tate Haffner 57, Henry Bevington 67

East Union: Storm Hoadley 49, Gus McNeill 53, Danny Thomlinson 54, Wyatt Carlson 55, Cooper Sterling 57, Hunter Pryor 59

BOYS: Wahoo 203 Ashland-Greenwood 209 Fort Calhoun 235 

Medalist: Aiden Lindley, Ashland-Greenwood (43)

Runner-up: Hayden Greigo, Wahoo (48)

Other A-G: Isaac Carson 51, Tony Hill 57, Annalise Ptacek 58, Abby Craven 63

BOYS: Milford 186 Palmyra 235 

Medalist: Cole Toovey, Milford (40)

Runner-up: Colton Hauder, Milford (46)

Palmyra: Jacson Dillon 53, Treyvon Davis 58, Nick Sweney 61, Austin David 63, Dedrick Dowding 67

BOYS: Southern 185 Johnson County Central 233

Medalist: Turner Faxon, Southern (41)

Runner-up: Paxton Mohr, Southern (45)

JCC Scores: Devin Conley 49, Brandon Speckmann 52, Jack Leuenberger 63, Sergio Valles 69, Brett Bohling 77

