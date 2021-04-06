(KMAland) -- The Shenandoah, Glenwood, St. Albert, Missouri Valley and East Union girls and Clarinda, Kuemper, AHSTW and SW Valley boys were among the winners on Tuesday in KMAland golf.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 209 Clarinda 220
Medalist: Brooke Bauer, Shenandoah (46)
BOYS: Clarinda 164 Shenandoah 199
Medalist: Cooper Neal, Clarinda (39)
Runner-up: Carter Ruzek, Shenandoah (40)
Other Clarinda: Zach Pirtle & Jarod McNeese 41, Justice Fine 43, Xander Pullen 44, Carter Larson 48
Other Shenandoah: Jade Spangler 42, David Rendon 49, Derek Bartlett 68, Isiah Jordan 73, Nick Opal 77
GIRLS: Glenwood 225 Treynor 227
Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (46)
Runner-up: Haley Woods, Glenwood (47)
Other Glenwood: Sophie Benson 55, Sara Leath 61, Faith Weber & Hannah McGinnis 62, Avery Joyce 68
Other Treynor: Maddie Lewis 50, Keely Smith 59, Grace Abbott 72, Andi Pittmann 79, Allison Black 94
GIRLS: St. Albert 228 Sidney 245 Thomas Jefferson 288
Medalist: Avery Dowling, Sidney (48)
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 163 Atlantic 164
Medalist: Braden Smith, Atlantic (37)
Runner-up: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (39)
Other Atlantic: Garrett McLaren 40, Lane Nelson 43, Drew Newell 44, Cruz Weaver 48, Cooper Jipsen 53
GIRLS: Missouri Valley 246 AHSTW 258
Medalist: Ally Meyers, AHSTW (50)
Runner-up: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley & Madison Mahoney, Missouri Valley (56)
Other MV: Maya Zappia 61, Maddie Hansen 73
Other AHSTW: Darian Hansen 64, Isabel Luna 68, Megan Wise 76
BOYS: AHSTW 184 Missouri Valley 197
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (38)
Runner-up: Nate Jorgensen, AHSTW (47)
Other AHSTW: Denver Pauley 49, Mark Bruns 50, Nick Denning 51, Kyle Jorgensen 58
Other MV: Ryan Russman 47, Alec Fichter 49, Evan White 50, Hayden Kocour 60, Carson Wendt 65
GIRLS: East Union 245 Southwest Valley 260
Medalist: Abby Harper, East Union (54)
Runner-up: Maggie Haer, Southwest Valley (60)
Other East Union: Sara Collins 61, Kaylin Lack 64, Elizabeth Hadley 66, Avery Eckels 72, Layla Lopez 87
Other SWV: Aubrey Boswell & Becca Wetzel 62, Lindsey Mauer 76
BOYS: Southwest Valley 202 East Union 211
Medalist: Joey Oathoudt, Southwest Valley (46)
Runner-up: Owen Wilkinson, Southwest Valley (49)
Other SWV: Jake Oathoudt 51, Ethan Bruce 56, Tate Haffner 57, Henry Bevington 67
East Union: Storm Hoadley 49, Gus McNeill 53, Danny Thomlinson 54, Wyatt Carlson 55, Cooper Sterling 57, Hunter Pryor 59
BOYS: Wahoo 203 Ashland-Greenwood 209 Fort Calhoun 235
Medalist: Aiden Lindley, Ashland-Greenwood (43)
Runner-up: Hayden Greigo, Wahoo (48)
Other A-G: Isaac Carson 51, Tony Hill 57, Annalise Ptacek 58, Abby Craven 63
BOYS: Milford 186 Palmyra 235
Medalist: Cole Toovey, Milford (40)
Runner-up: Colton Hauder, Milford (46)
Palmyra: Jacson Dillon 53, Treyvon Davis 58, Nick Sweney 61, Austin David 63, Dedrick Dowding 67
BOYS: Southern 185 Johnson County Central 233
Medalist: Turner Faxon, Southern (41)
Runner-up: Paxton Mohr, Southern (45)
JCC Scores: Devin Conley 49, Brandon Speckmann 52, Jack Leuenberger 63, Sergio Valles 69, Brett Bohling 77
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
Centerville Invitational (Wayne, Moravia) (G)
Worth County, Gallatin, South Harrison, Princeton at Albany (B)
Plattsmouth, Elkhorn South at Gretna (B)
