KMAland Golf Monday

(KMAland) -- The East Union and Moravia girls and Bedford boys were winners in KMAland golf on Friday. 

GIRLS: East Union 252 Bedford NTS Hamburg NTS

Medalist: Kendra Sleep, Bedford (54)

Runner-up: Gwen Nixon, East Union (55)

Other East Union scores: Sara Collins 58 (others unavailable)

Other Bedford scores: Kynlee Kimpson 65

Hamburg scores: Emma Barrett 60, Hailee Barrett 63, Hilda Thompson 66

BOYS: Bedford 164 East Union 210 Hamburg 234 

Medalist: Keith Thompson, Hamburg (33)

Runner-up: Micah Johnson, Bedford (39)

Other Bedford scores: Tate Rowan 40, Tim Rogers 42, Braydon Hensley 43, Logan Moyer 44, Bryson Ewalt 57

Other Hamburg scores: Ian Thompson 54, Martin Rodriguez 69, Gabe Richardson 78

GIRLS: Moravia 252 Wayne 257 

No scores available.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.