(KMAland) -- The East Union and Moravia girls and Bedford boys were winners in KMAland golf on Friday.
GIRLS: East Union 252 Bedford NTS Hamburg NTS
Medalist: Kendra Sleep, Bedford (54)
Runner-up: Gwen Nixon, East Union (55)
Other East Union scores: Sara Collins 58 (others unavailable)
Other Bedford scores: Kynlee Kimpson 65
Hamburg scores: Emma Barrett 60, Hailee Barrett 63, Hilda Thompson 66
BOYS: Bedford 164 East Union 210 Hamburg 234
Medalist: Keith Thompson, Hamburg (33)
Runner-up: Micah Johnson, Bedford (39)
Other Bedford scores: Tate Rowan 40, Tim Rogers 42, Braydon Hensley 43, Logan Moyer 44, Bryson Ewalt 57
Other Hamburg scores: Ian Thompson 54, Martin Rodriguez 69, Gabe Richardson 78
GIRLS: Moravia 252 Wayne 257
No scores available.