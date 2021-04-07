(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse golf were all in action on Wednesday in KMAland.
BOYS: Bellevue East Tournament
The St. Albert boys shot a 354 and finished sixth at the Bellevue East Tournament on Wednesday.
Brett Klusman shot an 82 to lead the way for the Falcons while Elliot Shaw and Lane Sundberg had an 87 each. Luke Hubbard added a 97, and Cameron Mardesen shot a 104.
Millard West had a 298 to win the tournament.
BOYS: Douglas County West Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood shot a 410 and Syracuse finished with a 445 on Wednesday at the Douglas County West Tournament. Bennington won the tournament with a 336.
Aiden Lindley had an 88 for Ashland-Greenwood while Jack Clark (106), Isaac Carson (107), Ty Carey (109) and Annalise Ptacek (110) also competed.
Kaleb Staack led Syracuse with a 102. Robert Shanks (106), Gabe Dilley (116), Logan Jording (121) and Burk Farley (133) also played for the Rockets.