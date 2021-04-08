(KMAland) -- The Central Decatur girls and Lamoni boys split while Nebraska City and Auburn were in action at the Norris Invitational on Thursday in KMAland golf.
GIRLS: Central Decatur 282 Lamoni 302
Medalist: Emma Shields, Lamoni (52)
Runner-up: Cadence Clark, Central Decatur (61)
Other CD: Ari Nopoplos 69, Courtney Olson 75, Maggie Layton 77
Other Lamoni: Abby Martin 77, Audrey Lloyd 84, Heiatua Paredes 89
BOYS: Lamoni 210 Central Decatur 240
Medalist: Logan Jones, Lamoni (51)
Runner-up: Bode Dykens, Lamoni & Cody Jones, Lamoni (52)
Other Lamoni: Cale Ogier 55, Creighton Ogier 70, Landon Gilliland 71
Central Decatur: Matt Boothe 55, Trey Hullinger 57, Logan Coon 62, Gunnar Smith 66, Jaxson Cornett & Kole Jackson 69
BOYS: Norris Invitational
Nebraska City shot a 364 and finished ninth while Auburn posted a 408 and took 12th at the Norris Invitational on Thursday. Norris won their home tournament by 15 strokes with a 309.
Auburn’s Cam Binder was the lone area medalist with an 82 that placed him 15th. Patrick Kenney of Bishop Neumann won the tournament with 72.
Will Welsh was the high finisher for Nebraska City, carding an 87 to finish 26th. Other area finishers and scores:
35. Blake Miller, Nebraska City (92)
37. Harrison Benedict, Nebraska City (92)
38. Kaden Johnson, Nebraska City (93)
53. Justin Vanderbough, Auburn (102)
57. Max Baumert, Nebraska City (108)
58. Thatcher Ommert, Auburn (110)
59. Cade Patzel, Auburn (114)
61. Gavyn Thomas, Auburn (120)
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
Moravia at Albia (B)
BOYS: Norris Invitational: 9. Nebraska City 364, 11. Auburn 408