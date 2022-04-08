KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- The Essex/Stanton girls and Fremont-Mills boys won duals in KMAland golf on Friday. Check out the full rundown below.

GIRLS: Essex/Stanton 234 East Mills NTS

Medalist: Leah Sandin, Essex/Stanton (54)

Runner-up: Allie Sandin, Essex/Stanton (55)

Other Essex/Stanton scores: Hailee Barrett 62, Abby Burke 63

East Mills scores: Madi Marburger 61, Kaylee Vandenberg 66

BOYS: Fremont-Mills 167 East Mills 182 Essex/Stanton 218

Medalist: Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (38)

Runner-up: JT Mahaney, Fremont-Mills (41)

Other Fremont-Mills scores: Jake Malcom 42, Owen Thornton & Caden Blackburn 46, Tucker Stille 49

East Mills scores: Lincoln Palmer 43, Kyler Williams 44, Anthony Anderson 45, Fletcher Proctor 50

Essex/Stanton scores: Kywin Tibben 50, Jacob Martin 53, Dylan Barrett 55, Jacob Robinette 60, Brody Holmes 64, Tony Racine 66

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.