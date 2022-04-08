(KMAland) -- The Essex/Stanton girls and Fremont-Mills boys won duals in KMAland golf on Friday. Check out the full rundown below.
GIRLS: Essex/Stanton 234 East Mills NTS
Medalist: Leah Sandin, Essex/Stanton (54)
Runner-up: Allie Sandin, Essex/Stanton (55)
Other Essex/Stanton scores: Hailee Barrett 62, Abby Burke 63
East Mills scores: Madi Marburger 61, Kaylee Vandenberg 66
BOYS: Fremont-Mills 167 East Mills 182 Essex/Stanton 218
Medalist: Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (38)
Runner-up: JT Mahaney, Fremont-Mills (41)
Other Fremont-Mills scores: Jake Malcom 42, Owen Thornton & Caden Blackburn 46, Tucker Stille 49
East Mills scores: Lincoln Palmer 43, Kyler Williams 44, Anthony Anderson 45, Fletcher Proctor 50
Essex/Stanton scores: Kywin Tibben 50, Jacob Martin 53, Dylan Barrett 55, Jacob Robinette 60, Brody Holmes 64, Tony Racine 66