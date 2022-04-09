(KMAland) -- The Sidney and Treynor boys and CAM's Chase Jahde and Ethan Konz of Treynor won tournament championships on Saturday in KMAland golf.
Check out the full results from the tournaments at CAM and IKM-Manning below.
Dale Erickson Memorial Tournament (at CAM)
The Sidney boys picked up a strong tournament win at CAM’s Dale Erickson Memorial Tournament on Saturday. The Cowboys shot a 334 to win the event by 14 strokes over the host CAM. Fremont-Mills was a close third with a 349.
Bedford had a 352 in fourth while Audubon finished with a 371 in sixth, East Mills had a 391 in seventh and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton carded a 393 in eighth.
CAM’s Chase Jahde was the individual champion, winning with a 78 and by two strokes over Bedford’s Owen Lucas and Sidney’s Hayden Thompson, who both posted 80s. Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson tied for fourth for the Cowboys with an 82 each.
Fremont-Mills’ JT Mahaney (84), Owen Thornton (86) and Cooper Marvel (87) ended up sixth, eighth and tied for ninth, respectively. Others locked in the ninth-place tie from the area included Bradyn Bohnsack of CAM and Bedford’s Micah Johnson.
CAM’s Seth Hensley shot an 88 in 13th, Jay Remsburg of Audubon had an 89 in 14th and Sidney’s Will Bryant, Trey Petersen of Exira/EHK and Austin Hanshaw of Bedford all tied for 15th with a 90. View the complete results from the meet below.
IKM-Manning Tournament
Treynor had the top two finishers and won the 9-hole IKM-Manning Tournament on Saturday with a team score of 165. The Cardinals were followed by Boyer Valley with 182, Coon Rapids-Bayard with 191, ACGC with 203, IKM-Manning with 210 and Underwood with 211.
Ethan Konz won the individual championship with a 39, edging his teammate Ryan McIntyre, who finished with a 40. IKM-Manning’s Max Nielsen posted a 41 in third, Jaden Forsyythe of ACGC had a 42 in fourth and Devin Melby of Boyer Valley also had a 42 in fifth.
Other Treynor scores: Ryan Konz & Gabe Travis 43, Aaron Ehmke 56, Brady Coffman 61
Other Boyer Valley scores: Adam Puck & Evan TenEyck 46, Connor Kenkel 48, Ben Nichols 49, Caden Neilsen 53
Coon Rapids-Bayard scores: Jacob Estrada 43, Toby Benninger 46, Preston McAlister 49, Trey Rosenbeck 53, Elia Esdohr 64
Other IKM-Manning scores: Nolan Ramsey 53, Devyn Sander 57, Andan Spooner 59, Josh Walker 60, Luke Ramsey 62
Underwood scores: Danny Stein 48, Kaiden Rodenburg 49, Wyatt Buckholdt 56, Stevie Barnes 58, Owen Larsen 72