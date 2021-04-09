(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning, Treynor and East Union grabbed sweeps while the Creston girls and Sidney and Exira/EHK boys were also among the winners in KMAland golf on Friday.
GIRLS: Creston 197 Atlantic 208
Medalist: Rylie Driskell, Creston (36)
Runner-up: Roni Hook, Atlantic (47)
Other Creston: Maria Groumoutis 47, Mikaela Downing 51, Amaya Watkins 62, Kate Fogleson 75
Other Atlantic: Belle Berg 52, Reagan Leonard 53, Lexi Noelck 56, Abby Smith 58, Abby Muller 61
BOYS: Panorama 176 Kuemper Catholic 176 Webster City 182
Kuemper scores: Mitchell Badding, Benicio Lujano & Jack Tiefenthaler 43, Maverick Schwabe 47, Tyler Auen 53, Carter Putney 54
BOYS: Sidney 216 Rock Port 233
Medalist: Will Bryant, Sidney (49)
Runner-up: Kyle Beam, Sidney & Donavon Racine, Sidney (51)
Other Sidney: Christian Harris 65, Kellen Rose 73, Brogan Alley 78
Rock Port: Carter Gebhards 52, Aiden Burke 59, Tyler Cook 60, Brecken Kelly 62, Brogan Kurtz 65
GIRLS: IKM-Manning 249 Riverside NTS
Medalist: Bre Muhlabuer, IKM-Manning (49)
Runner-up: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (50)
Other IKM-M: Maeve Nielsen 69, Bailee Germer 81
Riverside: Adi Brink 55, McKenna Sick 65, Lily Mace 80
BOYS: IKM-Manning 168 Riverside NTS
Medalist: Tyler Brandt, IKM-Manning (40)
Runner-up: Kyler Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (42)
Other IKM-M: Max Nielsen 42, Conner Richards 44, Grant Gaer 56, Zach Willenberg 60
Riverside: Garrett Hough 63, Kaeden Please 66, Dalton Smith 75
GIRLS: Treynor 225 Underwood NTS
Medalist: Maddie Lewis, Treynor (48)
Runner-up: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (49)
Other Treynor: Andi Piittmann & Keely Smith 64, Grace Abbott 69 Grace Alff 83
Underwood: Ava Bracker 77, Lydia Bracker 86
BOYS: Treynor 176 Underwood 187
Medalist: Joey Konz, Treynor (41)
Runner-up: Ethan Konz, Treynor (41)
Other Treynor: Dawson Goss 44, Gabe Travis 50, Ryan McIntyre & Ryan Konz 52
Underwood: Coby Fink 44, Blake Hall 46, Nolan Crilly 47, Nick Stephens 50, Tommy Stein 52, Kaiden Rodenburg 56
GIRLS: East Union 259 Bedford NTS
Medalist: Abby Harper, East Union (53)
Runner-up: Elizabeth Hadley, East Union (63)
Other East Union: Sara Collins 73, Averie Eckels 74, Layla Lopez 83
BOYS: East Union 200 Bedford 204
Medalist: Gus McNeill, East Union (46)
Other East Union: Storm Hoadley 48, Wyatt Carlson 50, Danny Thomlinson 56, Cooper Sterling 59, Hunter Pryor 65
BOYS: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 186 Coon Rapids-Bayard 188 West Central Valley NTS
Medalist: Grant Caltrider, West Central Valley (39)
Runner-up: Josue Ramirez, Coon Rapids-Bayard (43)
Other CRB: Jacob Estrada 45, Preston McAlister 49, Jeffrey Kracht 51, Toby Benninger 52, Kolby Culbertson 60
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan 187 Sioux City North 191 Sioux City East 199 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 239 Sioux City West 254
Medalist: Avery Beller, Sioux City North (40)
Runner-up: Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (41)
Heelan: Anna Fenton 44, Madi Cramer 45, Ryelle Stanek 47, Sophia Kuntz 51, Lea Pederson 57, Laynee Lehmann 60
Other SCN: Ella Conley & Sydnee Wynn 50, Megan Beecher 51, Mackenzie Larson 63, Niamh Couglin 68
Other SCE: Kayla Benson 48, Grace Smith & Hannah Voight 55, Aubrey Koch 59, Madelyn Barnes 61
SBL: Skylar Schaffer 57, Bailey Cleveland 59, Morgan Huberty 61, Morgan Pack 62, Kamryn Tooley 69, Ashlyn Prosser 72
SCW: Brianna Delgarza 53, Kylie Elbert 66, Jaycee Chase 67, Erin Henn 68, Claira Taylor 71
BOYS: Roy Horner Invitational
Elmwood-Murdock and Johnson County Central played at the Roy Horner Invitational, hosted by Friend, on Friday.
Elmwood-Murdock placed eighth with a 483, led by a 108 from Easton Miller. Nate Lockman added a 110, Jeston Junker a 124 and Colt Bevans a 141.
The Thunderbirds were unable to post a team score with Brandon Speckman leading the way by carding a 119. Devin Conley had a 123 and Jack Leuenberger posted a 145.
View the complete results from the meet below.
