(KMAland) -- Underwood and Coby Fink won in Missouri Valley, the Atlantic girls and Roni Hook took second in Carroll, Kuemper’s boys were also runner-up and Coon Rapids-Bayard placed third at their home tourney on Saturday in KMAland golf.
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic Tournament
Atlantic fired a 417 and finished second behind Carroll’s 388 at the Kuemper Catholic Tournament. Denison-Schleswig took fourth with a 442, Harlan had a 463 in seventh and Kuemper and Missouri Valley went 10th and 11th with a 492 and 512, respectively.
Roni Hook of Atlantic took runner-up with a 94 while Denison-Schleswig’s Tessa Peterson also finished well in seventh with a 101. Jocelyn Cheek was also a medalist for Harlan with a 102. Cheek’s score was good for eighth.
BOYS: Storm Lake Tournament
Kuemper Catholic shot a 362 and finished second, eight strokes behind the champion Spencer, in Storm Lake.
Mitchell Badding shot an 87 to finish sixth overall while Maverick Schwabe had an 88 in eighth place for the Knights. Other Kuemper scores: Benicio Lujano 92, Jack Tiefenthaler 95, Tyler Auen 96, Carter Putney 100.
Denison-Schleswig posted a 415 as a team, led by Parker Bekkerus' 91. Easton Emery and Colton Johannsen had a 104 each, Reed Bowker had a 116 and Bradyn Schillerberg carded a 123.
View complete results from the meet below.
BOYS: Missouri Valley Tournament
Underwood shot a 353 and finished one stroke shy of the champion, Westwood. Logan-Magnolia’s 377 was good for third and was also one ahead of fourth-place Missouri Valley. Tri-Center took fifth with a 396, and AHSTW came in sixth with a 417.
Underwood senior Coby Fink carded an 85 to win the tournament winning by tiebreak measures over Westwood’s Andrew Johnson. Jackson Tennis of Missouri Valley was third with an 86.
The Eagles also had a solid finish from Tommy Stein, who was fourth with an 86. Nolan Crilly of Underwood and Logan-Magnolia’s Jacob Fetter were locked in a four-way tie for sixth with matching 90s, and Grant Way of Tri-Center rounded out the top 10 with a 91.
View the complete results from the meet below.
BOYS: Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard placed third at their home tournament, carding a 367 to finish behind Panorama (332) and ACGC (355).
Jacob Estrada had the low total for CRB with an 87 while Preston McAlister added a 90. Josh Ramirez (91), Jeffrey Kracht (99) and Trey Rosenbeck (107) rounded out the CRB lineup.
