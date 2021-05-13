(KMAland) -- Atlantic finished seventh at the Southeast Polk Invitational on Thursday in KMAland golf.
GIRLS: Southeast Polk Invitational
Roni Hook shot an 89 to take 10th at Southeast Polk as the Trojans finished seventh as a team with a 397.
Other scores for the Trojans: Abby Muller 101, Abby Smith 103, Lexi Noelck 104, Reagan Leonard 105
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
