Atlantic Trojans

(KMAland) -- Atlantic finished seventh at the Southeast Polk Invitational on Thursday in KMAland golf.

GIRLS: Southeast Polk Invitational 

Roni Hook shot an 89 to take 10th at Southeast Polk as the Trojans finished seventh as a team with a 397. 

Other scores for the Trojans: Abby Muller 101, Abby Smith 103, Lexi Noelck 104, Reagan Leonard 105

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Southeast Polk Invitational — 7. Atlantic 397

East Mills at Bedford (G/B)

GIRLS: Chariton Invitational — 6. Moravia 500

Platteview at Plattsmouth (B)

