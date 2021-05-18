(KMAland) -- Harlan won a tight team battle in a triangular while the Missouri Boys State Tournament concluded on Tuesday.
Harlan 195 Norwalk 197 Atlantic 198
Medalist: Jocelyn Cheek, Harlan (46)
Runner-up: Emily Juergens, Norwalk (47)
Atlantic: Roni Hook 47, Abby Smith 49, Reagan Leonard 50, Belle Berg 52, Abby Muller 53, Lexi Noelck
Missouri Boys State Tournament
In Class 1, Stanberry's Landon Marticke finished 31st with a 175. Teammate Collin Sager carded a 206 to claim 66. Mound City's Gage Salsbury shot a 194 for 59th.
In Class 3, Trevin Cunningham shot a 168 for 26th. Ethan Scott was 56th with a 183. Jacob Scott claimed 59th with a 184.
Nebraska Class C District 1
Syracuse posted a 445. Palmyra shot a 471 and Johnson County Central did not field a team score. No area golfers qualified for state in this district.