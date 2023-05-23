(KMAland) -- The final day of the Iowa boys state and the opening day of the Nebraska boys state golf tournament came on Tuesday. Check out the full area rundown below.
Iowa Boys Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Ames Golf & Country Club
Hamburg’s Keith Thompson finished as a state runner-up, falling to Regina Catholic’s Mikey Takacs in the first hole of a sudden death playoff. Chase Jahde of CAM took fourth, and the Cougars ended up 10th as a team.
Other area scores:
T28. Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (86-84/170)
T28. Seth Hensley, CAM (80-90/170)
T51. Bradyn Bohnsack, CAM (91-92/183)
T64. Lukas James, CAM (89-105/194)
T64. Carson Cary, CAM (96-98/194)
68. Gavyn Jessen, CAM (103-102/205)
Check KMA’s Local Sports News Page for the full recap with Nick Stavas linked here.
Iowa Boys Class 2A State Golf Tournament at Coldwater Golf Links (Ames)
Maverick Schwabe of Kuemper Catholic led the area with a two-day round of 152 to finish in 13th place.
As a team, the Knights took eighth with a 664, following their Monday 327 with a 337 on Tuesday. Other individual scores:
T36. Braxton Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (79-88/167)
T42. Kayden Schon, Kuemper Catholic (84-88/172)
48. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (89-86/175)
56. Will Simons, Kuemper Catholic (95-86/181)
60. Dawson Billmeier, Kuemper Catholic (96-92/188)
View the complete results linked here.
Nebraska Boys Class C State Golf Tournament at Elks Country Club (Columbus)
Noah Carpenter of Palmyra finished with an 81 and is tied for 13th — 7 strokes back - after round one of the Class C State Golf Tournament in Columbus.
The Syracuse boys team finished the opening day with a 375 and are in 15th place. Check out their individual scores below:
T48. Robert Shanks, Syracuse (90)
T53. Logan Zoller, Syracuse (91)
T71. Logan Johnson, Syracuse (97)
T71. Gabe Dilley, Syracuse (97)
83. Cody Damme, Syracuse (103)
View the updated results linked here.
Nebraska Boys Class D State Golf Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club (North Platte)
Elmwood-Murdock opened the Class D State Golf Tournament with a 369 and are currently in 12th place following day one in North Platte. Drake Clements led the way for the Knights with an 87. Check out the team scores and places for Elmwood-Murdock below:
T40. Drake Clements, Elmwood-Murdock (87)
T52. Easton Miller, Elmwood-Murdock (90)
T70. Nathan Rust, Elmwood-Murdock (95)
T75. Jeston Junker, Elmwood-Murdock (97)
T91. Tyson Mans, Elmwood-Murdock (109)
View the updated results linked here.