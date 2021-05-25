NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- Auburn’s Cam Binder is tied for 17th while Elmwood-Murdock is in eighth to highlight KMAland golfers at Nebraska’s State Golf Championships on Tuesday.

Class B State Tournament 

Auburn’s Cam Binder shot an 82 and is tied for 17th to lead KMAland athletes in the Class B Tournament. Falls City’s Lukas Aldana carded an 88 and is tied for 33rd. 

Class D State Tournament  

Elmwood-Murdock shot a 379 and is in eight place in the Class D Tournament. Devin Mather’s 88 led the way for the Knights and has him tied in 23rd. Nathan Lockman is tied for 34th with a 90. Others:

T57. August Pope, Elmwood-Murdock (97)

T68. Easton Miller, Elmwood-Murdock (104)

T81. Jeston Junker, Elmwood-Murdock (110)

View full results from the opening day of the state golf tournaments in Nebraska linked here

