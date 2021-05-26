KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- Cam Binder finished his career in a tie for 17th while Elmwood-Murdock took ninth to finish their respective state golf tournaments on Wednesday. 

Class B State Tournament 

Auburn’s Cam Binder followed his opening day 82 with an 82 on Wednesday to finish with a 164 and tied for 17th in his final golf tournament of his career.

Falls City’s Lukas Aldana carded an 89 and finished with a two-day total of 177 to end in a tie for 38th. 

View complete Class B results linked here.  

Class D State Tournament 

Elmwood-Murdock had a 396 on day two and finished with a 775 to finish in ninth place. Nathan Lockman had an 88 and finished with a 178 to lead the Knights, finishing in a tie for 32nd.

August Pope had a 202 in 62nd, Easton Miller finished with a 206 in 67th and Jeston Junker shot a 211 to finish in a tie for 72nd.

View complete Class D results linked here

