(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills is in fifth, Kuemper is sixth and Sidney’s Kyle Beam is 13th following the opening day of state golf in Iowa. View the full day one recap below.
Class 1A State Tournament
Fremont-Mills shot a 350 and is in fifth place following the opening day of play in Newton at the Class 1A State Tournament.
The Knights were led by Cooper Langfelt, who carded an 83 and is in 16th place. Owen Thornton, Cooper Marvel and J.T. Mahaney posted an 87, 89 and 91, respectively.
St. Albert shot a 370 as a team and is in eighth place. Brett Klusman is tied for 17th with an 84. Luke Hubbard (94), Eliot Shaw (95) and Cacmeron Mardesen (97) made up the frost of the score for the Falcons.
However, the top score of the day for the area came from Sidney’s Kyle Beam, who finished with an 82 and is tied for 13th. View the complete results from the opening day linked here. All area scores are posted below:
T13. Kyle Beam, Sidney (82)
16. Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills (83)
T17. Brett Klusman, St. Albert (84)
T20. Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills (87)
T26. Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (89)
T30. J.T. Mahaney, Fremont-Mills (91)
T39. Luke Hubbard, St. Albert (94)
T39. Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills (94)
41. Eliot Shaw, St. Albert (95)
T42. Cameron Mardesen, St. Albert (97)
T46. Lane Sundberg, St. Albert (98)
T52. Gavin Summerville, St. Albert (103)
61. Caden Blackburn, Fremont-Mills (116)
Class 2A State Tournament
Kuemper Catholic is in sixth after an opening day total of 341. Mitchell Badding leads the way for the Knights with an 82 and is tied for 18th while Maverick Schwabe had an 85, Jack Tiefenthaler carded an 86 and Carter Putney added an 88.
IKM-Manning’s Tyler Brandt shot well with an 85 and is tied for 29th. View the complete first round results linked here. All area scores are posted below:
T18. Mitchell Badding, Kuemper Catholic (82)
T29. Tyler Brandt, IKM-Manning (85)
T29. Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (85)
T36. Jack Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic (86)
T41. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (88)
T44. Tyler Auen, Kuemper Catholic (93)
59. Benicio Lujano, Kuemper Catholic (96)
Class 3A State Tournament
Denison-Schleswig senior Parker Bekkerus shot a 91 and is tied for 37th in the Class 3A state field. View complete first round results linked here.