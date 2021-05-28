(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills finished their first trip to state with a sixth-place finish while St. Albert’s Brett Klusman took seventh. Check out the full rundown of area state golfers below.
CLASS 1A
Fremont-Mills’ first trip to state in school history finished with a sixth-place standing. The Knights shot a 367 on day two of the tournament finished with a 717. St. Albert came in eighth place with a 731 after carding a 361 on day two. AGWSR posted a 681 to win the state championship.
St. Albert’s Brett Klusman was the highest area finisher, coming in with an 80 on day two to finish with a 164 and in a tie for seventh. Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Langfelt had a 168 and tied for 13th, and teammate Owen Thornton shot a 176 to tie for 20th.
Sidney’s Kyle Beam was 30th with a two-day total of 183 while Jake Malcom (185) and Cooper Marvel (191) rounded out the scoring for the Knights. St. Albert’s Cameron Mardesen, Lane Sundberg and Eliot Shaw shot a 188, 189 and 194, respectively, to score for St. Albert.
View complete scores from the 1A meet linked here and area scores below.
T7. Brett Klusman, St. Albert (164)
T13. Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills (168)
T20. Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills (176)
30. Kyle Beam, Sidney (183)
33. Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills (185)
35. Cameron Mardesen, St. Albert (188)
T36. Lane Sundberg, St. Albert (189)
T40. Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (191)
43. Eliot Shaw, St. Albert (194)
T44. Luke Hubbard, St. Albert (195)
47. J.T. Mahaney, Fremont-Mills (197)
T53. Gavin Summerville, St. Albert (204)
61. Caden Blackburn, Fremont-Mills (225)
Listen to a full interview with Fremont-Mills coach Greg Ernster below:
CLASS 2A
Kuemper Catholic bettered the second-day score by 16 strokes on Friday, shooting a 325 for a final two-day total of 666. The Knights ended up in sixth place while West Branch won the state championship with a 644.
Mitchell Badding shot a 158 for the two-day tournament and finished in a tie for 12th to lead the Knights. Other scorers were Maverick Schwabe (168), Tyler Auen (169) and Jack Tiefenthaler (172). Tyler Brandt shot a 175 to tie for 43rd.
View complete scores from the 2A meet linked here and area scores below.
T12. Mitchell Badding, Kuemper Catholic (158)
T27. Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (168)
T29. Tyler Auen, Kuemper Catholic (169)
T35. Jack Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic (172)
T40. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (174)
T43. Tyler Brandt, IKM-Manning (175)
57. Benicio Lujano, Kuemper Catholic (189)
CLASS 3A
Denison-Schleswig’s Parker Bekkerus shot a 90 on day two and finished with a 181 to tie for 41st in the Class 3A meet.
View complete scores from the 3A meet linked here.