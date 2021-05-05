(KMAland) -- The Mount Ayr girls and Chelsey Hoakison won in the POI, Atlantic took the SCE championship & Cam Binder and Auburn won the ECNC title in other KMAland golf action from Wednesday.
View the complete rundown from each meet and a link to today's Western Iowa Conference coverage below:
GIRLS: Sioux City East Invitational
Atlantic shot a 414 to win the Sioux City East Invitational by four strokes over Bishop Heelan Catholic. Sioux City East was next with a 421 while Woodbury Central took fourth with a 457 and MVAOCOU had a 469 in fifth.
Isabella Boyle of Sioux City East won the tournament with a 90, and Roni Hook of Atlantic was the runner-up with a 93. Anna Fenton (Heelan) shot a 94 to take third while Atlantic’s Abby Smith had a 102 in fourth and Ryelle Stanek of Heelan took fifth with a 105.
Other area top 15 finishers: 7. Grace Smith, Sioux City East (106), 8. Madi Cramer, Bishop Heelan (107), 10. Lexi Noelck, Atlantic (107), 11. Kayla Benson, Sioux City East (108), 12. Kenzie Solma, Bishop Heean (112), 13. Abby Muller, Atlantic (112), 15. Lea Pedersen, Bishop Heelan (114)
View the complete results below.
GIRLS & BOYS: Western Iowa Conference
The Treynor girls and IKM-Manning boys won conference championships in the WIC while Coby Fink and Kylie Powers took individual titles. View the complete recap linked here.
GIRLS: Pride of Iowa Conference
The Mount Ayr girls and Lenox senior Chelsey Hoakison won Pride of Iowa Conference championships on Wednesday.
The Raiderettes shot a 458 to win by one stroke over Lenox while East Union had a 470 in third. Southwest Valley and Wayne both finished with a 513 as a team.
Hoakison’s winning score was a 103, finishing one clear of Mount Ayr’s Linsie Barnes. East Union’s Kaylin Lack posted a 106 in third, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Alani Gibson had 109 in fourth and Melaina Haley of Mount Ayr took fifth with a 110.
The rest of the top 10 went Cadee Firch of Nodaway Valley (111), East Union’s Abby Harper (112), Wayne’s Abby Clark (114) and Courtney Olson of Central Decatur and Abbie Notz of Lenox (both with 117).
Ashlyn Gutierrez of Nodaway Valley (118), Jordan England of Lenox (119) and Bedford’s Kynlee Kimpson, Maggie Haer of Southwest Valley and Austen David of Lenox (120 each) rounded out the top 15.
BOYS: East Central Nebraska Conference
Cam Binder and Auburn won East Central Nebraska Conference championships on Wednesday.
Binder shot a 77 to lead the conference and the Bulldogs, which finished with a 381 as a team. Cade Wetzel and Justin Vanderbough were sixth and seventh, respectively, for Auburn with a 95 and 97.
Falls City’s Lukas Aldana placed second with an 85 as the Tigers took third with a 391. Rayce Farmer, Carson Simon and Wade Wason also placed in the top 15 for Falls City with scores of 100, 102 and 104, respectively.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Nate Lockman had a 91 in fourth, and teammate Easton Miller came in fifth with a 95. Gus Pope placed ninth with a 98. The Knights were fourth as a team with a 393.
Johnson County Central did not post a team score, but Devin Conley took 11th with a 99. Palmyra ended up fifth as a team with a 475, led by Austin David’s 106 in 17th.
View the complete results from the meet linked below.