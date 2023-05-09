(KMAland) -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls and Cora Eckhoff won Missouri River Conference championships on Tuesday in KMAland golf.
GIRLS: Missouri River Conference Meet — 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 359, 2. Sioux City East 368, 3. Bishop Heelan Catholic 394, 4. LeMars 395, 5. Sioux City North 397, 6. Sioux City West 419, Abraham Lincoln NTS, Thomas Jefferson NTS
Medalist: Cora Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (80)
Runner-up: Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (82)
Other Top 15:
3. Brianna DeLaGarza, Sioux City West (82)
4. Jaycee Chase, Sioux City West (87)
5. Kaedy Junck, Sioux City East (91)
6. Madi Hilts, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (92)
7. Kelsi Skatges, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (93)
8. Alyssa Schorg, Bishop Heelan Catholic (93)
9. Metta Skova, LeMars (94)
10. Ashlyn Prosser, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (94)
11. Kylie Hamer, Sioux City North (94)
12. Aubrey Koch, Sioux City East (94)
13. Morgan Pack, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (95)
14. Kendall Puetz, Sioux City North (96)
15. Sidney Koob, Bishop Heelan Catholic (97)
View the complete results from the meet below.
BOYS: Waverly Invitational — 12. Nebraska City 363, 16. Plattsmouth 401
Medalist: Carson Thurber, Norris (74)
Runner-up: Trey Baehr, Beatrice (74)
Area scores:
Nebraska City — Brody Koehler 87, Eli davis 91, Dalton Knippelmeyer 92, Gage Rasmussen 93, Grady Behrends 96
Plattsmouth — Eli Michel & Kasten Hellbusch 91, Noah Brodersen 109, Isaac Timm 110, Brock Endorf 111