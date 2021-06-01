(KMAland) -- Boyer Valley is in fourth while Rylie Driskell, Kylie Powers and Brooklynn Currin are all in the hunt for a medal following the opening day of play at the girls state golf tournaments.
Class 1A State Meet
Boyer Valley shot a 393 and is in fourth place following the opening round of play in Class 1A. IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers paced KMAland individuals with a 90 and is tied for 13th.
Boyer Valley’s Katelyn Neilsen and Jenna Reynolds of Griswold shot a 92 and are tied for 19th, and Boyer Valley’s Alexia Miller shot a 94 and is in 25th. Sidney’s Avery Dowling finished the opening day with a 99 and is tied for 32nd while CAM’s Reese Snyder is tied for 37th with a 101.
View all KMAland scores below and the full day one results linked here.
T13. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (90)
T19. Katelyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley (92)
T19. Jenna Reynolds, Griswold (92)
25. Alexia Miller, Boyer Valley (94)
T32. Avery Dowling, Sidney (99)
T37. Reese Snyder, CAM (101)
T45. Jaci Petersen, Boyer Valley (103)
T47. Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (104)
T69. Makenzie Dumbaugh, Boyer Valley (118)
Class 2A State Meet
Treynor is in ninth place following an opening round of 416 at the Class 2A meet. Brooklynn Currin leads the way for the Cardinals with an 87 to tie for 14th.
Maddie Lewis is in 23rd with a 90 while Andi Piittmann shot a 102 to tie for 38th. Grace Alff (137) and Grace Abbott (143) are in 69th and 70th, respectively.
View all KMAland scores below and the full day one results linked here.
T14. Brooklyn Currin, Treynor (87)
23. Maddie Lewis, Treynor (90)
T38. Andi Piittmann, Treynor (102)
69. Grace Alff, Treynor (137)
70. Grace Abbott, Treynor (143)
Class 3A State Meet
Creston shot a 413 in the opening day of the Class 3A meet and are currently in 10th place. Rylie Driskell is in the hunt for another medal after carding an 85 to place in eighth.
The rest of the Creston scores came from Maria Groumoutis (102), Jacy Kralik (108) and Mikaela Downing (118) also scored for the Panthers. Kate Foglesong shot a 122 on the opening day.
Also of note, LeMars’ Danielle Hurt is in 26th with a 94 after the opening day. View all KMAland scores below and the full day one results linked here.
8. Rylie Driskell, Creston (85)
26. Danielle Hurt, LeMars (94)
40. Maria Groumoutis, Creston (102)
52. Jacy Kralik, Creston (108)
65. Mikaela Downing, Creston (118)
67. Kate Foglesong, Creston (122)