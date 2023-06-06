Avery Dowling & Hayden Thompson, Sidney.jpg
(KMAland) -- A pair of KMAland duos earned state medals at the Iowa State Co-Ed Golf Tournament on Tuesday.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling and Hayden Thompson shot a 79 to finish in sixth place while Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin and Ethan Konz also teamed up for a 79 in seventh. Thirteen other pairs participated in either Class 1A or 2A.

Check out the area results below.

CLASS 1A 

6. Avery Dowling & Hayden Thompson, Sidney (79)

7. Brooklynn Currin & Ethan Konz, Treynor (79)

18. Addy Beiter & Braxton Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (85)

33. Elsa Tiefenthaler & Dawson Billmeier, Kuemper Catholic (91)

36. Shay Burmesiter & Trey Petersen, Exira/EHK (92)

41. Hailee Barrett & Keith Thompson, Hamburg (94)

42. Sophi Pedersen & Jace Tams, Treynor (94)

45. Kali Irlmeier & Edward Miller, Audubon (96)

65. Addy Boell & Carson Peters, Glidden-Ralston (106)

66. Riley Burke & Jacob Martin, Essex-Stanton (113)

67. Leah Sandin & Kywin Tibben, Essex-Stanton (113)

CLASS 2A 

35. Belle Berg & Roth DenBeste, Atlantic (96)

44. Sydney Thien & Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central (105)

45. Mikaela Downing & Garret Fry, Creston (106)

47. Katelyn Reed & Tyler Reed, Lewis Central (109)

