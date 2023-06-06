(KMAland) -- A pair of KMAland duos earned state medals at the Iowa State Co-Ed Golf Tournament on Tuesday.
Sidney’s Avery Dowling and Hayden Thompson shot a 79 to finish in sixth place while Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin and Ethan Konz also teamed up for a 79 in seventh. Thirteen other pairs participated in either Class 1A or 2A.
Check out the area results below.
CLASS 1A
6. Avery Dowling & Hayden Thompson, Sidney (79)
7. Brooklynn Currin & Ethan Konz, Treynor (79)
18. Addy Beiter & Braxton Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (85)
33. Elsa Tiefenthaler & Dawson Billmeier, Kuemper Catholic (91)
36. Shay Burmesiter & Trey Petersen, Exira/EHK (92)
41. Hailee Barrett & Keith Thompson, Hamburg (94)
42. Sophi Pedersen & Jace Tams, Treynor (94)
45. Kali Irlmeier & Edward Miller, Audubon (96)
65. Addy Boell & Carson Peters, Glidden-Ralston (106)
66. Riley Burke & Jacob Martin, Essex-Stanton (113)
67. Leah Sandin & Kywin Tibben, Essex-Stanton (113)
CLASS 2A
35. Belle Berg & Roth DenBeste, Atlantic (96)
44. Sydney Thien & Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central (105)
45. Mikaela Downing & Garret Fry, Creston (106)
47. Katelyn Reed & Tyler Reed, Lewis Central (109)