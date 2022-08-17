Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors

(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton edged LeMars in Missouri River Activities Conference golf action Wednesday.

The Warriors carded a 287 to LeMars’ 296.

Blake Harsma collected medalist honors for SBL with a 64 while Scout Sneller tied for runner-up with a 71. Parker Lutgen posted a 75, Clark Kiple managed a 77, Cy Gaul turned in an 80 score and Hunter Echter rounded out the lineup with an 83.

For LeMars, Dylan Susemihl led them with a 71. Jacob Plueger posted a 73, Carter Baumgartner and Tate Murphy each finished with 78 and Isaac Tolzin tallied an 81.

