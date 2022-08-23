(KMAland) -- Nebraska City had a strong showing in Beatrice, and Auburn knocked off Plattsmouth in KMAland girls golf on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Beatrice Invitational
Nebraska City shot a 406 and finished in third place at the Beatrice Golf Invitational on Tuesday.
Ella Welsh led the way for the Pioneers with an 87 to finish in seventh place while Isabelle Johnson shot a 95 in 10th. Grace McNeely’s 97 was good for 12th. Natalie Nelson added a 127, and Lily Carlson finished with a 154.
GIRLS: Auburn 224 Plattsmouth 241
Medalist: Jayden Hamilton, Plattsmouth (45)
Runner-up: Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn (48)
Other Auburn scores: Lucy Hayes 54, Carlee Curttright 57, Chloe Weeks 65, Abbie Zimmerman 67
Other Plattsmouth scores: Julianna Hamilton 57, Raquel Meneses 65, Kaylee Odum 74, Sarah Bunnell 83