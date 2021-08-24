KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- The Heelan boys beat North, Nebraska City’s Ella Walsh had a top five finish in Beatrice and the Auburn girls beat Plattsmouth in KMAland golf on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below.

BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 302 Sioux City North 316 

Medalist: Will Mogensen, Sioux City North (74)

Runner-up: Brady Michalak, Bishop Heelan Catholic (74)

GIRLS: Beatrice Invitational 

Nebraska City’s Ella Walsh finished fifth with a 92 at the Class B Beatrice Invitational on Tuesday. 

Walsh helped the Pioneers to a 481, finishing behind Omaha Duchesne (362), Norris (411), Waverly (424) and Beatrice (429).

Other scores for Nebraska City: Grace Easley 112, Isabelle Johnson 128, Gabby Chance 149, Natalie Nelson 177.

GIRLS: Auburn 244 Plattsmouth 255 

Medalist: Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn (55)

Runner-up: Taylor Hardesty, Plattsmouth (58)

Other Auburn: Carlee Curtright & Lucy Hayes 62, Jena Goering 65, Abby Zimmerman 70

Other Plattsmouth: Jayden Hamilton 61, Julianna Hamilton 65, Olivia Rotter 71, Olivia Binz 72

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 302 Sioux City North 316

GIRLS: Beatrice Invitational — 5. Nebraska City (481)

GIRLS: Auburn 244 Plattsmouth 255

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.