(KMAland) -- The Heelan boys beat North, Nebraska City’s Ella Walsh had a top five finish in Beatrice and the Auburn girls beat Plattsmouth in KMAland golf on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below.
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 302 Sioux City North 316
Medalist: Will Mogensen, Sioux City North (74)
Runner-up: Brady Michalak, Bishop Heelan Catholic (74)
GIRLS: Beatrice Invitational
Nebraska City’s Ella Walsh finished fifth with a 92 at the Class B Beatrice Invitational on Tuesday.
Walsh helped the Pioneers to a 481, finishing behind Omaha Duchesne (362), Norris (411), Waverly (424) and Beatrice (429).
Other scores for Nebraska City: Grace Easley 112, Isabelle Johnson 128, Gabby Chance 149, Natalie Nelson 177.
GIRLS: Auburn 244 Plattsmouth 255
Medalist: Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn (55)
Runner-up: Taylor Hardesty, Plattsmouth (58)
Other Auburn: Carlee Curtright & Lucy Hayes 62, Jena Goering 65, Abby Zimmerman 70
Other Plattsmouth: Jayden Hamilton 61, Julianna Hamilton 65, Olivia Rotter 71, Olivia Binz 72
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 302 Sioux City North 316
GIRLS: Beatrice Invitational — 5. Nebraska City (481)
GIRLS: Auburn 244 Plattsmouth 255