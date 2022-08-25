KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- Anzel duPreez had a strong performance in Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock took third there and more from KMAland golf on Thursday.

GIRLS: Syracuse Invitational 

Elmwood-Murdock shot a 472 and finished third at the Syracuse Invitational on Thursday. Ashland-Greenwood took fourth with a 545.

Jacie Fleischman shot a 114 and finished in 10th place to lead Elmwood-Murdock while Hannah Petersen was 12th with a 115. Madi Lambert’s 121 was good for 15th for the Knights.

Ashland-Greenwood’s Ellie Whitehead ended up with an eighth-place finish, firing a 109. Meanwhile, Johnson County Central’s Anzel duPreez had the top finish for a KMAland golfer in seventh place, finishing with a 105.

Palmyra’s Kailyn McMann also had a strong performance with a 111 in ninth place.

Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: 16. Ella Zierott 122, 21. Isabelle Halferty 125

Other Ashland-Greenwood scores: 24. Zoey Clausen 138, 28. Grace Gambaiana 146, 29. Hayley Pfeiffer 152

Other Johnson County Central scores: 23. Rita Ceballos 136

Syracuse scores: 16. Reese Stubbendick 122, 31. Mallory Mueller 155

Check out the complete results below.

Download PDF 10 team invite 08242022 Final.pdf

Other Scores 

BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic def. Sioux City North

