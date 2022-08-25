(KMAland) -- Anzel duPreez had a strong performance in Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock took third there and more from KMAland golf on Thursday.
GIRLS: Syracuse Invitational
Elmwood-Murdock shot a 472 and finished third at the Syracuse Invitational on Thursday. Ashland-Greenwood took fourth with a 545.
Jacie Fleischman shot a 114 and finished in 10th place to lead Elmwood-Murdock while Hannah Petersen was 12th with a 115. Madi Lambert’s 121 was good for 15th for the Knights.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Ellie Whitehead ended up with an eighth-place finish, firing a 109. Meanwhile, Johnson County Central’s Anzel duPreez had the top finish for a KMAland golfer in seventh place, finishing with a 105.
Palmyra’s Kailyn McMann also had a strong performance with a 111 in ninth place.
Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: 16. Ella Zierott 122, 21. Isabelle Halferty 125
Other Ashland-Greenwood scores: 24. Zoey Clausen 138, 28. Grace Gambaiana 146, 29. Hayley Pfeiffer 152
Other Johnson County Central scores: 23. Rita Ceballos 136
Syracuse scores: 16. Reese Stubbendick 122, 31. Mallory Mueller 155
Check out the complete results below.
Other Scores
