(Syracuse) -- Lincoln Christian edged Lincoln Lutheran by three shots on Thursday in Syracuse.
Lincoln Christian had a 411 and Lincoln Lutheran a 414 while Tri-County shot a 448 and Syracuse finished with a 450. Elmwood-Murdock, Humboldt-TRS, Johnson County Central and Palmyra also had participants at the meet.
Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian was medalist with an 85 while Grace Fahleson and Rachael Volin went second and third for Lincoln Lutheran with a pair of 91s. Tri-County’s Ryan Sand shot a 98 in fourth, and Maya Kuszak of Lincoln Christian came in fifth with a 98.
Syracuse had the sixth and seventh place finishers at the meet with Shaylee Staack posting a 100 and Kirsten Bischoff ending with a 105. Elmwood-Murdock’s Rylee Hogue had a 107 in eighth, Paige Bartels of Tri-County shot a 108 in ninth and Carissa Lijewski had a 110 in 10th.
View the complete results in the picture below.