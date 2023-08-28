(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls won their home tournament, Albany took a triangular win and the LeMars boys were fourth in Fort Dodge on Monday in KMAland golf.
BOYS: Fort Dodge Tournament — 4. LeMars 308, 8. Bishop Heelan Catholic 318, 12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 338, 14. Sioux City North 351, 15. Sioux City East 355, 17. Abraham Lincoln 407
Top Finishers from KMAland Conference Teams:
5. Carter Baumgartner, LeMars (73)
12. Dylan Susemihl, LeMars (76)
18. Blake Harsma, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (78)
19. Collin Koob, Bishop Heelan Catholic (78)
20. Tate Murphy, LeMars (78)
21. Pierce Conley, Bishop Heelan Catholic (78)
26. Blake Maas, Sioux City North (79)
35. Parker Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (80)
38. Drake Brownmiller, LeMars (81)
42. Jack White, Bishop Heelan Catholic (81)
43. Taylor Billings, Bishop Heelan Catholic (81)
50. Brady Schultz, Bishop Heelan Catholic (84)
55. Cole Brownmiller, LeMars (85)
56. Clark Kiple, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (85)
59. Bohdy Colling, Sioux City East (85)
63. Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan Catholic (86)
69. Caleb Cross, Sioux City North (88)
70. Carter Ginger, Sioux City East (88)
73. Jackson Dobbs, Sioux City East (90)
74. Nathan Basye, Sioux City North (91)
78. David Senstad, Sioux City East (92)
79. Frankie Stoos, Sioux City East (92)
82. Kale Chamberlain, Sioux City North (93)
84. Ty Jackson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (95)
85. Brayton Ouellette, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (95)
86. Christian Nelson, Sioux City North (97)
88. Jordan Hargrave, Abraham Lincoln (97)
91. Nate Johnson, Sioux City East (99)
93. George Garst, Abraham Lincoln (101)
94. Connor Strand, Sioux City North (101)
95. Hunter Echter, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (101)
98. Conner Price, Abraham Lincoln (104)
99. Tucker Haitz, Abraham Lincoln (105)
100. Jaymeson Vande Velde, Abraham Lincoln (106)
101. Cooper Schaa, Abraham Lincoln (121)
GIRLS: Maryville Best Shot Tournament — 1. Maryville 161, 2. East Atchison 190, 7. Savannah 219, 8. Rock Port & Worth County 222
Area Individual Finishers:
1. Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (80)
2. Alex Barnett, East Atchison (86)
3. Alayna Pargas, Maryville (87)
4. Lauren Jaster, Maryville (91)
6. Ainsley Watkins, Maryville (101)
7. Casey Phillips, Maryville (102)
7. Sydnee Bruns, East Atchison (102)
13. Bridgette Hightshoe, Worth County (107)
18. Brinley Conn, Maryville (111)
20. Hadlee McManus, Savannah (20)
21. Payten Shrader, Rock Port (114)
23. Riley Rosenbaum, Savannah (116)
33. Kami Brown, East Atchison (123)
33. Marissa Schmitz, Worth County (123)
37. Shelby Kallauner, Savannah (124)
41. Brylea Shrader, Rock Port (126)
41. Eva Engel, Worth County (126)
47. Amelia Larson, East Atchison (129)
54. Bailey Steele, Worth County (136)
57. Brylea Paxon, Worth County (138)
GIRLS: Albany 242 Stanberry NTS Princeton NTS
Medalist: Hayleigh Wink, Albany (56)
Runner-up: Bella Wright, Stanberry (57)
Other Albany: Jenna Smith 59, Brook Wink 60, Jocelyn Anthony 66
Other Stanberry: Lindsay Sherman 69, Avery Calhoun 73