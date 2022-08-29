(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Alex Barnett claimed the Maryville Best Shot championship while Stanberry won a quad in KMAland girls golf on Monday.
GIRLS: Maryville Best Shot Tournament
East Atchison won the Maryville Best Shot Tournament, finishing with a 169 — three strokes ahead of Maryville’s 172. Rock Port was 10th with a 246.
Alex Barnett won individual medalist honors for East Atchison with an 82. Cailyn Auffert of Maryville shot an 85 to finish in second, and her teammate Lauren Jaster took fourth with a 90. East Atchison’s Kelsea Kirwan finished with a 93 for East Atchison in fifth.
Other top 10 area finishers included Jozie King (101) of East Atchison and Alayna Pargas (105) of Maryville in 7th and 10th, respectively.
GIRLS: Stanberry 253 Albany 260 Princeton NTS North Harrison NTS
Medalist: Stella Roberson, North Harrison (57)
Runner-up: Bella Wright, Stanberry (58)
Other Stanberry scores: Grace Mattson 63, Emma Phipps & Taelyn Derks 66, Lindsay Sherman 69