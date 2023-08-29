KMAland Golf Tuesday

(KMAland) -- The Sioux City East boys claimed an MRC tri by two strokes, Nebraska City’s girls played well in Waverly and Auburn’s girls won a tri of their own in KMAland golf on Tuesday.

Check out the full rundown below.

BOYS: Sioux City East 339 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 341 Sioux City West NTS

Medalist: Blake Harsma, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (76)

Runner-up: Carter Ginger, Sioux City East (76)

Other Sioux City East: Jackson Dobbs 86, Nate Johnson 88, Frankie Stoos 89, Bohdy Colling 95, David Senstead 96

Other SBL: Clark Kiple 82, Ty Jackson 90, Carter Gehling 93, Brayton Ouellette 93

Sioux City West: Jacob Wagner 98, Zach Foland 119, Zander Foland 144

GIRLS: Waverly Tournament — 3. Nebraska City 413, 6. Ashland-Greenwood 451, 10. Plattsmouth 590

Area Finishers:

3. Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City (85)

5. Grace McNeely, Nebraska City (88)

10. Samantha Norris, Ashland-Greenwood (102)

15. Grace Gambaiana, Ashland-Greenwood (110)

GIRLS: Auburn 261 Syracuse 271 Johnson County Central 300 

Medalist: Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn (43)

Runner-up: Lucy Hayes, Auburn (48)

Other Auburn: Hunter Stevenson 71

Syracuse: Addison Schubarth 51, Reese Stubbendick 57, Cheyenne Richardson 64

Johnson County Central: Maddie Jansen 65, Marisol Mandl 66, Nayeli Manriquez 70

