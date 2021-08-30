(KMAland) -- East Atchison won a tournament in Maryville while Stanberry was also a winner in KMAland girls golf action on Monday in Missouri. Full rundown below.
Maryville Best Ball Tournament
According to reports from the tournament, East Atchison won the team championship while Benton’s Jaida Cox took the individual title. Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert was runner-up. Stay tuned for full results.
GIRLS: Stanberry 176 Princeton NTS Albany NTS North Harrison NTS
Medalist: Bailey Wallace, Stanberry (53)
Runner-up: Isabella Wright, Stanberry (56)
Other Stanberry: Lindsey Sherman 67, Grace Mattson 78