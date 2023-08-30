Cailyn Auffert

(KMAland) -- Maryville and Cailyn Auffert broke school records while Worth County, Stanberry and King City were also in action in KMAland golf on Wednesday.

Check out the rundown below.

GIRLS: Maryville 169 Cameron 258 

Maryville’s 169 broke the 9-hole team school record by four strokes, which was held previously by the 1988 and 2012 team.

Medalist: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (34) **new 9-hole school record

Runner-up: Lauren Jaster, Alayna Pargas & Ainsley Watkins, Maryville (45)

Other Maryville score: Casey Phillips 49

GIRLS: Gallatin 296 King City 315 Worth County 322 Stanberry NTS 

Medalist: Courtney Crose, Gallatin (48)

Runner-up: LeAyrah Leeper, Gallatin (50)

King City scores: Zoe Tunks 52, Clare Staley 57, Anna Boone & Sophiah Sansone 66, Kaylynn Jones 74

Worth County scores: Bridgette Hightshoe 51, Eva Engel 57, Brylea Paxton & Bailey Steel 71, Marissa Schmitz 72

Stanberry: Bella Wright 53, Lindsay Sherman 59, Avery Calhoun 74

Maysville, Princeton, South Harrison at Albany (G) 

Nothing reported.

