(KMAland) -- Maryville and Cailyn Auffert broke school records while Worth County, Stanberry and King City were also in action in KMAland golf on Wednesday.
GIRLS: Maryville 169 Cameron 258
Maryville’s 169 broke the 9-hole team school record by four strokes, which was held previously by the 1988 and 2012 team.
Medalist: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (34) **new 9-hole school record
Runner-up: Lauren Jaster, Alayna Pargas & Ainsley Watkins, Maryville (45)
Other Maryville score: Casey Phillips 49
GIRLS: Gallatin 296 King City 315 Worth County 322 Stanberry NTS
Medalist: Courtney Crose, Gallatin (48)
Runner-up: LeAyrah Leeper, Gallatin (50)
King City scores: Zoe Tunks 52, Clare Staley 57, Anna Boone & Sophiah Sansone 66, Kaylynn Jones 74
Worth County scores: Bridgette Hightshoe 51, Eva Engel 57, Brylea Paxton & Bailey Steel 71, Marissa Schmitz 72
Stanberry: Bella Wright 53, Lindsay Sherman 59, Avery Calhoun 74
