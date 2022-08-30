(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City girls took fifth in Waverly, several MRC teams competed in Fort Dodge and Auburn was a winner over Syracuse in KMAland golf on Tuesday.
BOYS: Fort Dodge Invitational
Bishop Heelan Catholic was the high area finisher at the Fort Dodge Invitational, finishing with a 319 in eighth place. Sergeant Bluff-Luton took ninth with a 325, LeMars had a 333 in 11th, Sioux City East was 13th with a 346 and Sioux City North came in 14th with a 350.
Sioux City East’s Carter Ginger was the top KMAland individual finisher in ninth place, carding a 75 on the day. LeMars’ Dylan Susemihl was 13th with a 76, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Blake Harsma shot a 77 in 16th and Jake White of Heelan also had a 77 in 17th.
Other KMAland conference finishers.
23. Scout Sneller, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (78)
34. Blake Maas, Sioux City North (80)
36. Pierce Conley, Bishop Heelan Catholic (80)
40. Shane Sanderson, Bishop Heelan Catholic (81)
42. Mason Streeter, Bishop Heelan Catholic (81)
45. Cole Brownmiller, LeMars (82)
47. Carter Baumgartner, LeMars (82)
50. Clark Kiple, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (84)
52. Tommy Wych, Sioux City East (84)
60. Brady Schultz, Bishop Heelan Catholic (86)
62. Parker Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (86)
66. Talan Wilson, Sioux City North (88)
67. Nathan Basye, Sioux City North (90)
68. Collin Koob, Bishop Heelan Catholic (90)
73. Caleb Cross, Sioux City North (92)
74. Chase Zediker, Sioux City North (92)
75. Tate Murphy, LeMars (93)
76. Christian DuBois, Sioux City East (93)
77. Jacob Pluegar, LeMars (94)
78. Isaac Tolzin, LeMars (94)
79. Quinn VanRoekel, Sioux City East (94)
80. Hunter Echter, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (94)
82. David Senstad, Sioux City East (96)
84. Jackson Dobbs, Sioux City East (99)
91. Grant McGrory, Sioux City North (107)
94. Cy Gaul, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (110)
GIRLS: Waverly Invitational
Nebraska City finished fifth with a 385 at the Waverly Invitational on Tuesday. Plattsmouth shot a 446 in 10th, and Ashland-Greenwood was 12th with a 490.
Ella Welsh led the Pioneers with an 85 to finish seventh overall. Grace McNeely was 11th with a 94 for Nebraska City. Plattsmouth’s Jayden Hamilton had a strong day, too, with a 93 in 10th place.
18. Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City (97)
26. Ellie Whitehead, Ashland-Greenwood (102)
31. Julianna Hamilton, Plattsmouth (105)
36. Natalie Nelson, Nebraska City (109)
42. Raquel Meneses, Plattsmouth (118)
49. Lily Carlson, Nebraska City (126)
51. Grace Gambaiana, Ashland-Greenwood (128)
54. Hayley Pfeiffer, Ashland-Greenwood (129)
55. Miyako Katori, Plattsmouth (130)
56. Zoey Clausen, Ashland-Greenwood (131)
57. Ava Morehead, Plattsmouth (135)
59. Macey Schram, Ashland-Greenwood (162)
GIRLS: Auburn 224 Syracuse NTS Johnson County Central NTS
Medalist: Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn (46)
Runner-up: Carlee Curttright, Auburn (55)
Other Auburn scores: Lucy Hayes 57, Abbie Zimmerman 66, Chloe Weeks 76
Syracuse scores: Reese Stubbendick 62
Johnson County Central scores: Anzel du Preez 58, Rita Ceballos 68