(KMAland) -- The Sioux City East boys had the high finish in Fort Dodge, Ashland-Greenwood’s girls and Ella Welsh of Nebraska City placed well in Waverly and Auburn won a triangular in KMAland golf on Tuesday.
BOYS: Fort Dodge Invitational
Sioux City East was the high finisher among KMAland conference schools in Fort Dodge, placing eighth with a 328. Heelan came in 10th with a 338, Sergeant Bluff-Luton shot a 342 in 11th and LeMars was 12th with a 352.
Sioux City North came in 17th and shot a 378 as a team while Abraham Lincoln had a 485 in 19th.
East’s Ethan Spier shot a 77 and finished in ninth place to lead area golfers. Schuyler Warren of Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a 78 in 15th.
View the complete results from the meet below.
GIRLS: Waverly Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood shot a 422 and placed in sixth place to lead area schools at the Waverly Invitational. Nebraska City’s 425 was good for seventh, and Plattsmouth came in 11th with a 511.
Nebraska City’s Ella Welsh was the top finishers from the area, as she finished with a 97 in 12th place.
GIRLS: Auburn 246 Syracuse 292 Johnson County Central NTS
Medalist: Anzel du Preez, Johnson County Central (53)
Runner-up: Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn (57)
Other Auburn: Lucy Hayes 60, Jena Goering 64, Carlee Curtright 65, Abbie Zimmerman 78
Syracuse: Reese Stubbendick 67, Cheyenne Richardson 69, Olivia Leonard 72, Mallory Mueller & Nevaeh Zeiger 84
Other JCC: Kaita Bair 63, Rita Ceballos 99