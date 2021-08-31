KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- The Sioux City East boys had the high finish in Fort Dodge, Ashland-Greenwood’s girls and Ella Welsh of Nebraska City placed well in Waverly and Auburn won a triangular in KMAland golf on Tuesday.

BOYS: Fort Dodge Invitational 

Sioux City East was the high finisher among KMAland conference schools in Fort Dodge, placing eighth with a 328. Heelan came in 10th with a 338, Sergeant Bluff-Luton shot a 342 in 11th and LeMars was 12th with a 352.

Sioux City North came in 17th and shot a 378 as a team while Abraham Lincoln had a 485 in 19th.

East’s Ethan Spier shot a 77 and finished in ninth place to lead area golfers. Schuyler Warren of Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a 78 in 15th.

View the complete results from the meet below.

Download PDF Scorecard.pdf

GIRLS: Waverly Invitational 

Ashland-Greenwood shot a 422 and placed in sixth place to lead area schools at the Waverly Invitational. Nebraska City’s 425 was good for seventh, and Plattsmouth came in 11th with a 511.

Nebraska City’s Ella Welsh was the top finishers from the area, as she finished with a 97 in 12th place.

GIRLS: Auburn 246 Syracuse 292 Johnson County Central NTS 

Medalist: Anzel du Preez, Johnson County Central (53)

Runner-up: Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn (57)

Other Auburn: Lucy Hayes 60, Jena Goering 64, Carlee Curtright 65, Abbie Zimmerman 78

Syracuse: Reese Stubbendick 67, Cheyenne Richardson 69, Olivia Leonard 72, Mallory Mueller & Nevaeh Zeiger 84

Other JCC: Kaita Bair 63, Rita Ceballos 99

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.