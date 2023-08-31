(KMAland) -- The Sioux City North boys and East Atchison and Elmwood-Murdock girls were winners in KMAland golf on Thursday.
Check out the recap below.
BOYS: Sioux City North 294 Abraham Lincoln 342
Medalist: Kal Chamberlain, Sioux City North (70)
Runner-up: Blake Maas, Sioux City North (71)
Top Abraham Lincoln score: George Garst (83)
GIRLS: East Atchison 222 Albany, Plattsburg, Bishop LeBlond (No other scores reported)
Medalist: Alex Barnett, East Atchison (47)
Runner-up: Sydnee Bruns, East Atchison (48)
Other East Atchison: Amelia Larson 60, Jillian Hannah 67, Beth Clark 69
Note: No other scores were reported
GIRLS: Worth County at South Harrison
Nothing reported.
GIRLS: Gretna East 196 Ashland-Greenwood 211 Omaha Concordia 220
Medalist: Samantha Norris, Ashland-Greenwood (46)
Runner-up: Emily Lindau, Omaha Concordia (47)
Other Ashland-Greenwood: Grace Gambaiana 48, Zoey Clausen 58, Macey Schram 59, Hayley Pfeiffer 67
GIRLS: Bennington 210 Plattsmouth 261
Medalist: Ariel Crawford, Bennington (51)
Plattsmouth’s cores: Raquel Meneses 60, Kaia Shotkoski 66, Emma Macfarlane 67, Ashleigh Widick 68, Lauren Alberts 72
GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock 193 Arlington 252 Cedar Bluffs/Mead NTS
Medalist: Hannah Petersen, Elmwood-Murdock (44)
Runner-up: Rose Offner, Elmwood-Murdock (47)
Other Elmwood-Murdock: Isabelle Halferty 48, Payton Haase 54, Madi Lambert 65