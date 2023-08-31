KMAland Golf Thursday

(KMAland) -- The Sioux City North boys and East Atchison and Elmwood-Murdock girls were winners in KMAland golf on Thursday.

BOYS: Sioux City North 294 Abraham Lincoln 342 

Medalist: Kal Chamberlain, Sioux City North (70)

Runner-up: Blake Maas, Sioux City North (71)

Top Abraham Lincoln score: George Garst (83)

GIRLS: East Atchison 222 Albany, Plattsburg, Bishop LeBlond (No other scores reported) 

Medalist: Alex Barnett, East Atchison (47)

Runner-up: Sydnee Bruns, East Atchison (48)

Other East Atchison: Amelia Larson 60, Jillian Hannah 67, Beth Clark 69

Note: No other scores were reported

GIRLS: Worth County at South Harrison  

Nothing reported.

GIRLS: Gretna East 196 Ashland-Greenwood 211 Omaha Concordia 220 

Medalist: Samantha Norris, Ashland-Greenwood (46)

Runner-up: Emily Lindau, Omaha Concordia (47)

Other Ashland-Greenwood: Grace Gambaiana 48, Zoey Clausen 58, Macey Schram 59, Hayley Pfeiffer 67

GIRLS: Bennington 210 Plattsmouth 261 

Medalist: Ariel Crawford, Bennington (51)

Plattsmouth’s cores: Raquel Meneses 60, Kaia Shotkoski 66, Emma Macfarlane 67, Ashleigh Widick 68, Lauren Alberts 72

GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock 193 Arlington 252 Cedar Bluffs/Mead NTS 

Medalist: Hannah Petersen, Elmwood-Murdock (44)

Runner-up: Rose Offner, Elmwood-Murdock (47)

Other Elmwood-Murdock: Isabelle Halferty 48, Payton Haase 54, Madi Lambert 65

