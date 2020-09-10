(Plattsmouth) -- Nebraska City girls golf placed second at the Plattsmouth Invitational on Thursday.
The Pioneers fired a 407 to finish behind Duchesne’s 370. Gross (425), Blair (443) and Gretna (448) rounded out the top five. Syracuse had a 460 in seventh, Plattsmouth carded a 504 in ninth and Auburn had a 513 in 11th.
Brynn Bohlen led the Pioneers with a runner-up finish, posting a 90 to end up four strokes shy of Isabella Gutschewski of Duchesne. Shaylee Staack led Syracuse with a 99 in sixth place, and Nebraska City’s Ella Welsh and Sydney Blum went 11th and 12th with matching 105s.
