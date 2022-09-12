KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic won an MRC triangular, Syracuse’s Reese Stubbendick golfed well at the Fairbury Invitational and more from KMAland golf on Monday.

BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 298 LeMars 319 Sioux City West NTS

LeMars scores: Dylan Susemihl 78, Tate Murphy 78, Cole Brownmiller 79, Jacob Plueger 84, Isaac Tolzin 89, Carter Baumgartner 91

GIRLS: Blair Tournament 

The only score reported from the area was a 462 from Plattsmouth. Individual scores for the Blue Devils:

Julianna Hamilton 106, Jayden Hamilton 108, Raquel Meneses 121, Ava Morehead 127

GIRLS: Fairbury Tournament — Syracuse NTS 

Reese Stubbendick shot a 105 and finished eighth for Syracuse at the Fairbury Invitational. Mallory Mueller was the only other Rockets score at the tournament, finishing with a 142 in 25th.

