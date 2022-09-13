(KMAland) -- Heelan and LeMars’ Carter Baumgartner won city championships, Worth County’s Bridgette Hightshoe had a runner-up finish at Gallatin and Ashland-Greenwood’s Ellie Whithead nabbed medal in Bennington to highlight KMAland golf on Tuesday.
BOYS: Sioux City Meet
Bishop Heelan Catholic shot a 314 to win the city championship. LeMars was eight strokes off first in second while Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 3-4 with a 324 each. Sioux City North shot a 343, and Sioux City West had a 465.
Medalist: Carter Baumgartner, LeMars (77)
Runner-up: Shane Sanderson & Jack White, Bishop Heelan Catholic (78)
Other Heelan scores: Pierce Conley & Collin Koob 79, Mason Streeter 81, Brady Schultz 83
Other LeMars scores: Dylan Susemihl 79, Cole Brownmiller 82, Jacob Plueger 84, Tate Murphy 85, Isaac Tolzin 98
Sioux City East scores: Quinn VanRoekel 79, Carter Ginger & Tommy Wych 81, David Senstad 84, Christian DuBois 87, Jackson Dobbs 98
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Hunter Echter 79, Parker Lutgen 81, Blake Harsa 82, Clark Kiple 83, Scout Sneller 91, Cy Gaul 97
Sioux City North scores: Kal Chamberlain 82, Blake Maas & Talan Willson 86, Nathan Basye 89, Chase Zediker 91, Caleb Cross 106
Sioux City West scores: Collin Mayo 94, Michael Geary 107, Haden Collet 124, Zac Foland 140
GIRLS: Gallatin Tournament
Worth County’s Bridgette Hightshoe had a strong second-place performance at the Gallatin Tournament. Hightshoe shot a 98 to finish two strokes off Abby Owens of South Harrison, who had a 96.
Stanberry had the high team finish from the area, placing seventh with a 513. Bella Wright and Emma Phipps both had a 117 to tie for 11th in leading the Bulldogs.
Other Stanberry scores: Grace Mattson 139, Lindsay Sherman 140, Taelyn Derks 161
Other Worth County scores: Taylor Sanders 127, Eva Engel 132
GIRLS: Bennington Invitational
Elmwood-Murdock and Ashland-Greenwood finished 9th and 11th, respectively, at the Bennington Invitational.
The Knights shot a 452 while the Bluejays finished with a 475. Ashland-Greenwood’s Ellie Whitehead finished in 10th with a 94 to lead area golfers.
Elmwood-Murdock scores: Madi Lambert 101, Hannah Petersen 111, Jacie Fleischman 117, Ella Zierott 123, Rose Offner 125
Other Ashland-Greenwood scores: Grace Gambaiana & Zoey Clausen 124, Macy Schram 133, Malia Howard 138