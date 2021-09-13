KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- The Bishop Heelan boys won a triangular, Nebraska City's girls placed sixth in Blair and Syracuse competed at Fairbury on Monday in KMAland golf. Full rundown below.

BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 336 LeMars 351 Sioux City West 493 

Medalist: Brayden Michalak, Bishop Heelan (83)

Runner-up: Mason Streeter & Collin Kool, Bishop Heelan (84)

Other Heelan: Jack White 85, Shane Sanderson 87, Pierce Conley 89

LeMars: Carter Baumgartner 86, Dylan Susemihl & Cole Brownmiller 88, Cameron Daggett 89, Isaac Tolzin 91, Jacob Plueger 99

Sioux City West: Christian Lane 104, Cody Mattes 114, Collin Mayo 133, Kaison Murphy 152

Full results:

Download PDF Copy Golf SpreadSheet.xlsx.pdf

GIRLS: Blair Invitational 

The Nebraska City girls shot a 433 and placed sixth on Monday at the Blair Invitational. Ella Welsh led the way for the Pioneers, tying for sixth with a 90. Plattsmouth shot a 466 and came in ninth, and Ashland-Greenwood had a 496 in 13th.

Other area finishers:

27. Grace McNeely, Nebraska City (103)

27. Jayden Hamilton, Plattsmouth (103)

33. Julianna Hamilton, Plattsmouth (110)

37. Raquel Meneses, Plattsmouth (112)

40. Grace Easley, Nebraska City (116)

41. Ellie Whitehead, Ashland-Greenwood (117)

44. Jessie Lamp, Ashland-Greenwood (120)

49. Lila Marzouk, Ashland-Greenwood (123)

50. Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City (124)

62. Imogen Prellwitz-Aude, Ashland-Greenwood (136)

64. Natalie Nelson, Nebraska City (139)

68. Kaylee Odum, Plattsmouth (141)

70. Sarah Bunnel, Plattsmouth (143)

Full results below.

Download PDF Blair Invite 2021. 2 - Individual - By Player.pdf

GIRLS: Fairbury Invitational 

Syracuse could not post a team score on Monday at the Fairbury Invitational.  The Rockets’ high finisher at the tournament was Olivia Leonard, who finished in 20th with a 131. 

Other Syracuse scores and place: 22. Reese Stubbendick (132), 27. Mallory Mueller (151)

Download PDF 2021 Fairbury Girls Golf Invite Results.pdf

