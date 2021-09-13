(KMAland) -- The Bishop Heelan boys won a triangular, Nebraska City's girls placed sixth in Blair and Syracuse competed at Fairbury on Monday in KMAland golf. Full rundown below.
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 336 LeMars 351 Sioux City West 493
Medalist: Brayden Michalak, Bishop Heelan (83)
Runner-up: Mason Streeter & Collin Kool, Bishop Heelan (84)
Other Heelan: Jack White 85, Shane Sanderson 87, Pierce Conley 89
LeMars: Carter Baumgartner 86, Dylan Susemihl & Cole Brownmiller 88, Cameron Daggett 89, Isaac Tolzin 91, Jacob Plueger 99
Sioux City West: Christian Lane 104, Cody Mattes 114, Collin Mayo 133, Kaison Murphy 152
Full results:
GIRLS: Blair Invitational
The Nebraska City girls shot a 433 and placed sixth on Monday at the Blair Invitational. Ella Welsh led the way for the Pioneers, tying for sixth with a 90. Plattsmouth shot a 466 and came in ninth, and Ashland-Greenwood had a 496 in 13th.
Other area finishers:
27. Grace McNeely, Nebraska City (103)
27. Jayden Hamilton, Plattsmouth (103)
33. Julianna Hamilton, Plattsmouth (110)
37. Raquel Meneses, Plattsmouth (112)
40. Grace Easley, Nebraska City (116)
41. Ellie Whitehead, Ashland-Greenwood (117)
44. Jessie Lamp, Ashland-Greenwood (120)
49. Lila Marzouk, Ashland-Greenwood (123)
50. Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City (124)
62. Imogen Prellwitz-Aude, Ashland-Greenwood (136)
64. Natalie Nelson, Nebraska City (139)
68. Kaylee Odum, Plattsmouth (141)
70. Sarah Bunnel, Plattsmouth (143)
Full results below.
GIRLS: Fairbury Invitational
Syracuse could not post a team score on Monday at the Fairbury Invitational. The Rockets’ high finisher at the tournament was Olivia Leonard, who finished in 20th with a 131.
Other Syracuse scores and place: 22. Reese Stubbendick (132), 27. Mallory Mueller (151)