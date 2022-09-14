KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- The Abraham Lincoln boys and East Atchison girls were winners while Maryville had a strong finish at Richmond in KMAland golf on Wednesday.

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 390 Thomas Jefferson 418 

Thomas Jefferson scores: Jace Mundt & Kendall Bell 96, Jacob Lesley 111, Derek Runions 115, Brady Jorgeson 128

GIRLS: East Atchison 204 Stanberry 240 Worth County 246 Albany 249 

Medalist: Alex Barnett, East Atchison (45)

Runner-up: Josie King, East Atchison (49)

Other East Atchison scores: Kelsea Kirwan & Sydnee Bruns 55, Kamryn Brown 76

GIRLS: Richmond Tournament 

Maryville finished with a 390 and took third at the Richmond Tournament on Wednesday. The Spoofhounds finished behind Warrensburg (365) and St. Michael (384).

Cailyn Auffert led the Spoofhounds with an 87 to finish third while Casey Phillips shot a 99 to tie for 11th. Lauren Jaster tied for 15th with a 101.

Other Maryville scores: Alayna Pargas 103, Brinley Conn 113

