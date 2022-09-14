(KMAland) -- The Abraham Lincoln boys and East Atchison girls were winners while Maryville had a strong finish at Richmond in KMAland golf on Wednesday.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 390 Thomas Jefferson 418
Thomas Jefferson scores: Jace Mundt & Kendall Bell 96, Jacob Lesley 111, Derek Runions 115, Brady Jorgeson 128
GIRLS: East Atchison 204 Stanberry 240 Worth County 246 Albany 249
Medalist: Alex Barnett, East Atchison (45)
Runner-up: Josie King, East Atchison (49)
Other East Atchison scores: Kelsea Kirwan & Sydnee Bruns 55, Kamryn Brown 76
GIRLS: Richmond Tournament
Maryville finished with a 390 and took third at the Richmond Tournament on Wednesday. The Spoofhounds finished behind Warrensburg (365) and St. Michael (384).
Cailyn Auffert led the Spoofhounds with an 87 to finish third while Casey Phillips shot a 99 to tie for 11th. Lauren Jaster tied for 15th with a 101.
Other Maryville scores: Alayna Pargas 103, Brinley Conn 113