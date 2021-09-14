(KMAland) -- The Sioux City East boys and SBL's Schuyler Warren were winners while Stanberry's girls took third in Gallatin and Ashland-Greenwood placed sixth at Bennington in KMAland golf on Tuesday.
BOYS: Sioux City East 321 Bishop Heelan Catholic 326 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 334 LeMars 351 Sioux City North 365 Sioux City West 412
Medalist: Schuyler Warren, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (78)
Runner-up: Ethan Spier, Sioux City East & Andrew Brockhaus, Bishop Heelan Catholic (79)
Other Sioux City East: Jack Rees 80, Drake Anderson & Cole Johnson 81, Aiden Westra & Jack Sanderson 82
Other Heelan: Jack White 80, Mason Streeter 83, Pierce Conley & Shane Sanderson 84, Collin Koob 86
Other SBL: Clark Kiple 84, Parker Lutgen 86, Ashton Foister & Scout Sneller 88, Cole Oullettet 97
LeMars: Dylan Susemihl 83, Cole Brownmiller 86, Carter Baumgartner 89, Issac Tolzin 93, Cameron Dagget 95, Camden Feurehelm 99
Sioux City North: Blake Maas 85, Grant McGrory 88, Caleb Cross 94, Jack Brower 98, Will Mogensen 100, Chase Zediker 109
Sioux City West: Christian Lane 96, Sam Dattolico 101, Sam Johnson 106, Cody Mattes 109
GIRLS: Gallatin Tournament
Stanberry’s girls finished with a 466 and took third while Worth County was fifth with a 478 in Gallatin on Tuesday.
Worth County’s Justina Wimer led area golfers with a 105 to finish in sixth place while Isabella Wright of Stanberry also shot a 105 and finished in seventh. Other scores from area teams:
12. Emma Phipps, Stanberry (114)
13. Milly Miller, Worth County (115)
23. Bridgette Hightshoe, Worth County (127)
24. Lindsay Sherman, Stanberry (129)
27. Caydee Sherer, Worth County (131)
30. Claire McElvain, Worth County (137)
40. Grace Mattson, Stanberry (154)
View the complete results from the tournament below.
GIRLS: Bennington Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood shot a 474 and placed sixth at Bennington on Tuesday. Elmwood-Murdock had a 546 as a team in 10th, and Johnson County Central finished in 11th with a 641.
Lila Marzauk led area golfers and Ashland-Greenwood with a 106 to finish in 11th place. Teammate Ellie Whitehead had a 108 in 13th. Other area golfers:
23. Jessie Lamp, Ashland-Greenwood (115)
28. Anzel duPreez, Johnson County Central (119)
34. Kaita Baird, Johnson County Central (126)
36. Madi Lambert, Elmwood-Murdock (128)
40. Elli West, Elmwood-Murdock (136)
41. Ella Zierott, Elmwood-Murdock (137)
44. Claire Ernst, Elmwood-Murdock (145)
44. Imogen Prellwitz-Aude, Ashland-Greenwood (145)
50. Jacie Fleischman, Elmwood-Murdock (155)