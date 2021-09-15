(KMAland) -- The Abraham Lincoln boys and East Atchison girls were winners in KMAland golf action on Wednesday.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 227 Thomas Jefferson 231
Medalist: Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson & Brody Klopp, Abraham Lincoln (54)
Other AL: Jaymeson Vande Velde 55, Mason Dizona 58, Mason Garreans 60, Kent Hyde 64, Toby Bohls 72
Other TJ: Jace Mundt 57, Derek Runions 58, Jacob Lesley 62, Brady Jorgensen 75
GIRLS: East Atchison 194 Worth County 230 Stanberry 232 Albany NTS
Medalist: Alex Barnett, East Atchison (41)
Runner-up: Josie King, East Atchison (46)
Other EA: Kelsea Kirwan 53, Syndee Bruns 54, Emma Laur 69
Worth County: Justina Wimer 51, Molly Miller & Claire McElvain 59, Caydee Sherer 61, Eva Engel 65
Stanberry: Bailey Wallace 55, Bella Wright 56, Lyndsay Sherman 58, Grace Mattson 63, Emma Phipps 64
GIRLS: Richmond Tournament
Nothing reported.