(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Alex Barnett won the Johnson County Central Tournament while Sergeant Bluff-Luton won a triangular with Sioux City East and Sioux City North in KMAland golf on Thursday.
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 337 Sioux City East 342 Sioux City North 357
Medalist: Quinn Van Roekel, Sioux City East (79)
Runner-up: Blake Harsma & Clark Kiple, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (81)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Parker Lutgen 84, Riley Ebner 91, Scout Sneller 97, Brayton O 110
Sioux City East scores: Bohdy Colling 86, Tommy Wych 88, Jackson Dobbs 89, Carter Ginger 98, Christian DuBois 100
Sioux City North scores: Nathan Basye 86, Kal Chamberlain 88, Christian Zediker 91, Blake Maas 92, Cabel Cross 93, Talen Wilson 94
GIRLS: Johnson County Central Invitational
East Atchison and Alex Barnett won the Johnson County Central Tournament. Barnett shot an 84 to lead the Wolves’ 373 as a team.
Teammates Kelsea Kirwan and Josie King were second and third, respectively, with a 91 and a 94. Another East Atchison golfer — Sydnee Bruns — finished seventh with a 105.
Auburn placed second as a team with a 439, led by Jamisyn Kirkpatrick’s 98, which was good for fourth. Reese Stubbendick of Syracuse shot a 104 in sixth, Anzel du Preez had a 108 in eighth and Palmyra’s Kailyn McMann posted a 109 in ninth.
Auburn’s Carlee Curttright and Logan Dixon each shot a 114 to finish 11th and 12th, respectively.