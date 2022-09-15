Alex Barnett.jpg

Alex Barnett

 Photo submitted to KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Alex Barnett won the Johnson County Central Tournament while Sergeant Bluff-Luton won a triangular with Sioux City East and Sioux City North in KMAland golf on Thursday.

BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 337 Sioux City East 342 Sioux City North 357 

Medalist: Quinn Van Roekel, Sioux City East (79)

Runner-up: Blake Harsma & Clark Kiple, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (81)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Parker Lutgen 84, Riley Ebner 91, Scout Sneller 97, Brayton O 110

Sioux City East scores: Bohdy Colling 86, Tommy Wych 88, Jackson Dobbs 89, Carter Ginger 98, Christian DuBois 100

Sioux City North scores: Nathan Basye 86, Kal Chamberlain 88, Christian Zediker 91, Blake Maas 92, Cabel Cross 93, Talen Wilson 94

GIRLS: Johnson County Central Invitational 

East Atchison and Alex Barnett won the Johnson County Central Tournament. Barnett shot an 84 to lead the Wolves’ 373 as a team. 

Teammates Kelsea Kirwan and Josie King were second and third, respectively, with a 91 and a 94. Another East Atchison golfer — Sydnee Bruns — finished seventh with a 105. 

Auburn placed second as a team with a 439, led by Jamisyn Kirkpatrick’s 98, which was good for fourth. Reese Stubbendick of Syracuse shot a 104 in sixth, Anzel du Preez had a 108 in eighth and Palmyra’s Kailyn McMann posted a 109 in ninth.

Auburn’s Carlee Curttright and Logan Dixon each shot a 114 to finish 11th and 12th, respectively.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.