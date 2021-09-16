(KMAland) -- Sioux City East and SBL’s Schuyler Warren were winners while Auburn edged East Atchison & Kelsea Kirwan was an individual champion in KMAland golf on Thursday.
BOYS: Sioux City East 328 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 351 Sioux City North 373
Medalist: Schuyler Warren, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (75)
Runner-up: Ethan Spier, Sioux City East (75)
GIRLS: Johnson County Central Invitational
Auburn shot a 403 to edge East Atchison by two strokes and won the Johnson County Central Invitational.
Kelsea Kirwan shot a 95 to win the individual championship, finishing three strokes better than Auburn’s Lucy Hayes. Alex Barnett and Josie King shot a 99 and 100, respectively, to take third and fourth, and Jena Goering of Auburn was fifth with a 101.
Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (104), Johnson County Central’s Vanessa Jimenez (106) and Anzel du Preez (106) and Auburn’s Carlee Curttright (107) rounded out the top nine. Johnson County Central’s Kaita Baird shot a 108 in 11th, Sydnee Bruns of East Atchison finished with a 114 in 12th and Syracuse’s Cheyenne Richardson finished with a 118 in 14th.
View the complete results below.
GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond, Central, Lafayette at Maryville
No results reported.