(KMAland) -- Auburn and Anzel duPreez of JCC won the ECNC Tournament while Syracuse and Shaylee Staack had a solid day at the JCC Invitational.
Johnson County Central Invitational
Syracuse’s Shaylee Staack shot a 94 and led Syracuse to second place with a team score of 412 at the Johnson County Central Invitational.
Tri County’s Ryan Sand won the individual title by one stroke (93) while her team also took the championship with a 402.
East Atchison placed three in the top eight on their way to a 426 and a third-place finish. Kelsea Kirwan led the charge with a 103 while Alex Barnett had a 106 in seventh and Bryli Staten added a 106 of her own in eighth. Their teammate Josie King was 13th with a 111.
Anzel duPreez from Johnson County Central placed fourth with a 102, Syracuse’s Lorelei Bassinger ended up sixth with a 103 and Palmyra’s Gwen Leuschen had a 106 in ninth. Elmwood-Murdock’s Jami Twomey and Rylee Hogue had a 107 apiece in 10th and 11th, respectively.
Check out the complete results from the meet below.
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Anzel duPreez of Johnson County Central captured the ECNC individual championship with a 102 while Auburn won the team championship with a 508.
Palmyra’s Gwen Leuschen took a runner-up with a 106 while Jami Twomey and Rylee Hogue of Elmwood-Murdock were next with matching 107s.
Johnson County Central added a fifth-place finish from Vanessa Jimenez while Auburn had the next three spots with Rachel Jones (122), Lucy Hayes (123) and Emily Stickell (126). JCC’s Kaita Baird placed ninth with a 136, and Abigail Neal of Auburn had a 137 in 10th.
View the complete results below.