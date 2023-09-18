(KMAland) -- An East Atchison pair won in Albany, Nebraska City took third at their home tourney, Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick won the HTRS Tournament and more from KMAland golf on Monday.
Check out the full rundown below.
BOYS: Indianola Invitational — 6. Sioux City East 340, 7. Abraham Lincoln 372
Medalist: Aaron Estell, Southeast Polk (69)
Runner-up: Sam Wahlman, Southeast Polk (72)
Top 15 Finishers from KMAland:
12. Carter Ginger, Sioux City East (77)
Other Sioux City East scores: Jackson Dobbs 85, Body Colling 86, Max Albert 92, Frankie Stoos 98, David Senstad 99
Abraham Lincoln scores: Dylan Vannier 87, Jaymeson Vande Velde 92, Tucker Haitz 93, Caleb Tripp 100, Jordan Hargrove 105, George Garst 117
GIRLS: Albany Best Shot Tournament
Alex Barnett and Sydnee Bruns of East Atchison teamed up to shoot an 84 and win the Albany Best Shot Tournament. Kamryn Brown and Amelia Larson shot an 85 and took fourth place.
The East Atchison scores were the only scores reported to KMA Sports.
GIRLS: Maryville Triangular
Nothing reported.
GIRLS: Lawson 201 Savannah 203 Cameron 210
Medalist: Allie Cass, Cameron (43)
Runner-up: Hadlee McManus, Savannah (45)
Other Savannah scores: Riley Rosenbaum 47, Shelby Kallauner 53, Lila Lawrence 58, Tehren Preston 61
GIRLS: Nebraska City Invitational — 3. Nebraska City 433, 4. Ashland-Greenwood 445, 8. Plattsmouth 531
Medalist: Tia Phaisan, Waverly (78)
Runner-up: Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North (83)
Top 15 Finishers from KMAland:
3. Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City (97)
4. Grace McNeely, Nebraska City (98)
8. Samantha Norris, Ashland-Greenwood (103)
11. Zoey Clausen, Ashland-Greenwood (109)
Other Nebraska City scores: Natalie Nelson 116, Lilly Carlson 122, Jaylee Stidd 133, Kealii Allen 135
Other Ashland-Greenwood scores: Malia Howard 115, Grace Gambaiana 118, Hayley Pfeiffer 123, Jenna Mills 137
Plattsmouth scores: Raquel Meneses 123, Kaia Shotkoski 125, Gracie McDonnell 141, Ashleigh Widick 142
GIRLS: Humboldt-TRS Invitational — 1. Auburn 438, Syracuse NTS, Johnson County Central NTS
Medalist: Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn (81)
Runner-up: Abbie Milton, EMF (94)
Top 15 Finishers from KMAland:
3. Lucy Hayes, Auburn (99)
7. Reese Stubbendick, Syracuse (107)
9. Cheyenne Richardson, Syracuse (115)
11. Addison Schubarth, Syracuse (123)
12. Delaney Stahl, Auburn (123)
15. Dawn Sekora, Johnson County Central (130)
Other Auburn scores: Aca Andrew 135, Katie Harris 160
Other Johnson County Central scores: Marisol Mandel 143