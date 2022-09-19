(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert, East Atchison’s pair of two-somes and Nebraska City’s girls all had strong showings in KMAland golf on Monday.
BOYS: Indianola Invitational
Sioux City East placed fourth and Abraham Lincoln was sixth at the Indianola Invitational. East shot a 330 while the Lynx had a 452 as a team.
Quinn VanRoekel and Carter Ginger led the way for teh Black Raiders, finishing with an 80 each and in 14th and 15th, respectively.
Other Sioux City East scores: 17. Bohdy Colling 84, 21. Tommy Wych 86, 22. Christian DuBois 86, 24. Jackson Dobbs 96
Abraham Lincoln scores: 29. Tucker Haitz 107, 30. Jacob 108, 32. Caleb Tripp 115, 33. Conner Price 122, 34. Logan Mower 122, 35. Camden Wyant 122
GIRLS: Lafayette 173 Maryville 193 Benton 249 Mid-Buchanan 267
Medalist: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (44)
Runner-up: Lauren Jaster, Maryville (48)
Other Maryville scores: Ainsley Watkins 49, Casey Phillips 52, Alayna Pargas 54.
GIRLS: Albany Tournament
East Atchison owned the first two spots at the Albany two-person scramble. Alex Barnett and Kelsea Kirwan shot a 74 to win the tournament while Sydnee Bruns and Josie King were second with a 77.
GIRLS: Nebraska City Invitational
Nebraska City claimed third at their home tournament on Monday, shooting a 438. The Plattsmouth girls were fifth with a 459, and Ashland-Greenwood claimed seventh with a 485.
Nebraska City’s Ella Welsh was fourth with a 93, and Jayden Hamilton took seventh for Plattsmouth with a 97. Ashland-Greenwood’s Ellie Whitehead came in with a 101 to finish ninth, and Nebraska City’s Isabelle Johnson also medaled in 12th with a 107.
View the complete results from the tournament below.
GIRLS: Humboldt-TRS Invitational
No Report.