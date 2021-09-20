(KMAland) -- East Atchison’s Alex Barnett and Kelsea Kirwan had a strong showing in Albany, Nebraska City and Ella Welsh played well at their home tournament and Auburn and Lucy Hayes won at HTRS on Monday in KMAland golf.
GIRLS: Albany Best Shot Tournament
East Atchison’s Alex Barnett and Kelsea Kirwan shot an 81 and finished second at the Albany Best Shot Tournament on Monday.
Worth County’sBridgette Hightshoe and Eva Engel teams up for an 87 to finish in fifth place. View other area pairs and their scores below:
Josie King/Sydnee Bruns, East Atchison (95)
Justina Wimer/Caydee Sherer, Worth County (96)
Molly Miller/Claire McElvain, Worth County (101)
Bailey Wallace/Emma Phipps, Stanberry (101)
Hadleigh Jones/Payten Shrader, Rock Port (111)
Grace Mattson, Stanberry (126)
View the complete results below.
GIRLS: Nebraska City Invitational
Nebraska City shot a 453 and finished in third place at their home tournament. Ashland-Greenwood’s 455 was good for fourth, and Plattsmouth had a 490 in seventh place.
Ella Welsh led the Pioneers, finishing with a 95 in fourth place, while Jessie Lamp and Annalise Ptacek of Ashland-Greenwood went ninth and 10th, respectively, with a 106 and 107.
View the complete results from the tournament below.
GIRLS: Humboldt-TRS Invitational
Auburn shot a 433 and Johnson County Central finished with a 472 to finish first and second at the HTRS Invitational.
Auburn’s Lucy Hayes won the individual championship with a 98 to finish five strokes better than Anzel duPreez, who finished with a 103. Jamisyn Kirkpatrick of Auburn was third with a 105, and Vanessa Jimenez of JCC also finished with a 105 in fourth. Jena Goering of Auburn rounded out the top five with a 109.
JCC’s Kaita Baird (118), Auburn’s Carlee Curtright (121) and Reese Stubbendick of Syracuse (121) rounded out the top 10. Cheyenne Richardson of Syracuse had a 136 in 12th, Abbie Zimmerman of Auburn posted a 145 in 14th and Olivia Leonard of Syracuse finished with a 146 in 15th.
View the complete results from the tournament below.