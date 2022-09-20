(KMAland) -- A big day of golf saw Sioux City East's boys and East Atchison, Maryville & Plattsmouth's girls pick up wins in KMAland.
BOYS: Sioux City East 310 Sioux City North 321 Sioux City West 373
Medalist: Carter Ginger, Sioux City East (75)
Runner-up: Quinn Van Roekel, Sioux City East (76)
Other Sioux City East scores: Bohdy Calling 79, Christian DuBois 80, Tommy Wych 83
Sioux City North scores: Blake Maas & Nathan Basye 79, Kal Chamberlain 81, Talan Wilson 82, Grant McGrory 87, Caleb Cross 92
Sioux City West scores: Collin Mayo 83, Christian Lane & Haden Collette 93, Sam johnson 104, Michael Geary 110, Zach Foland 135
GIRLS: East Atchison 187 Bishop LeBlond 276
East Atchison scores: Alex Barnett 43, kelsea Kirwan 45, Josie King 48, Sydnee Bruns 51, Kamryn Brown 64
GIRLS: Maryville 192 Savannah 214
Medalist: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (38)
Other Maryvile scores: Lauren Jaster 48, Casey Phillips & Ainsley Watkins 53, Brinley Conn 54, Alayna Pargas 60
GIRLS: Beatrice 196 Nebraska City 199
Medalist: Grace McNeely, Nebraska City (43)
Other Nebraska City scores: Ella Welsh 49, Isabelle Johnson 52, Natalie Nelson 55, Lily Carlson 64
GIRLS: Plattsmouth 175 Gretna 180 Duchesne Academy 182 (played 7 holes due to heat)
Medalist: Jayden Hamilton, Plattsmouth (39)
Other Plattsmouth scores: Miyako Katori 40, Julianna Hamilton, Raquel Menesses & Ava Morehead 48
GIRLS: Arlington Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood was the high area finisher at Arlington with a 509 in seventh place. Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra could not post team scores.
Ellie Whitehead led Ashland-Greenwood with a 103 in 11th place. Hannah Petersen led Elmwood-Murdock with a 118 in 18th, and Kailyn McMann of Palmyra had a 120 in 22nd.
Other Ashland-Greenwood scores: 36. Grace Gambaiana 132, 42. Hayley Pfeiffer 134, 49. Zoey Clausen 140, 52. Macey Schram 158
Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: 27. Madi Lambert 124, 50. Ella Zierott 144
MISSING
South Harrison Tournament (Worth County) (G)
Fremont Invitational (Elmwood-Murdock) (G)