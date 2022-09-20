KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- A big day of golf saw Sioux City East's boys and East Atchison, Maryville & Plattsmouth's girls pick up wins in KMAland.

BOYS: Sioux City East 310 Sioux City North 321 Sioux City West 373

Medalist: Carter Ginger, Sioux City East (75)

Runner-up: Quinn Van Roekel, Sioux City East (76)

Other Sioux City East scores: Bohdy Calling 79, Christian DuBois 80, Tommy Wych 83

Sioux City North scores: Blake Maas & Nathan Basye 79, Kal Chamberlain 81, Talan Wilson 82, Grant McGrory 87, Caleb Cross 92

Sioux City West scores: Collin Mayo 83, Christian Lane & Haden Collette 93, Sam johnson 104, Michael Geary 110, Zach Foland 135

GIRLS: East Atchison 187 Bishop LeBlond 276 

East Atchison scores: Alex Barnett 43, kelsea Kirwan 45, Josie King 48, Sydnee Bruns 51, Kamryn Brown 64

GIRLS: Maryville 192 Savannah 214 

Medalist: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (38)

Other Maryvile scores: Lauren Jaster 48, Casey Phillips & Ainsley Watkins 53, Brinley Conn 54, Alayna Pargas 60

GIRLS: Beatrice 196 Nebraska City 199 

Medalist: Grace McNeely, Nebraska City (43)

Other Nebraska City scores: Ella Welsh 49, Isabelle Johnson 52, Natalie Nelson 55, Lily Carlson 64

GIRLS: Plattsmouth 175 Gretna 180 Duchesne Academy 182 (played 7 holes due to heat) 

Medalist: Jayden Hamilton, Plattsmouth (39)

Other Plattsmouth scores: Miyako Katori 40, Julianna Hamilton, Raquel Menesses & Ava Morehead 48

GIRLS: Arlington Invitational 

Ashland-Greenwood was the high area finisher at Arlington with a 509 in seventh place. Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra could not post team scores.

Ellie Whitehead led Ashland-Greenwood with a 103 in 11th place. Hannah Petersen led Elmwood-Murdock with a 118 in 18th, and Kailyn McMann of Palmyra had a 120 in 22nd.

Other Ashland-Greenwood scores: 36. Grace Gambaiana 132, 42. Hayley Pfeiffer 134, 49. Zoey Clausen 140, 52. Macey Schram 158

Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: 27. Madi Lambert 124, 50. Ella Zierott 144

MISSING 

South Harrison Tournament (Worth County) (G)

Fremont Invitational (Elmwood-Murdock) (G)

