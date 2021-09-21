(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls edged East Atchison while Ashland-Greenwood won the Arlington Invitational in KMAland golf on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Maryville 218 East Atchison 220 Savannah 247
Medalist: Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison & Caylyn Auffert, Maryville (47)
Other East Atchison: Alex Barnett 51, Josie King 59, Sydnee Bruns 63, Emma Laur 72
GIRLS: South Harrison Tournament
No results reported.
GIRLS: Plattsmouth, Gretna at Duchesne Academy
No results reported.
GIRLS: Arlington Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood shot a 453 and won the Arlington Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra were seventh and eighth, respectively, with a 518 and a 557.
Annalise Ptacek led the Bluejays with a 107 to finish in fourth place. Teammate Ellie Whitehead added a 109 in sixth, and Grace Gambaiana shot a 115 to tie for 11th. Elmwood-Murdock’s Claire Ernst was also in that tie for 11th.
View the complete results from the meet below.
GIRLS: Fremont Tournament
No results reported.