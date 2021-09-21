Ashland-Greenwood Golf
Photo: Ashland-Greenwood Golf/Twitter

(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls edged East Atchison while Ashland-Greenwood won the Arlington Invitational in KMAland golf on Tuesday.

GIRLS: Maryville 218 East Atchison 220 Savannah 247 

Medalist: Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison & Caylyn Auffert, Maryville (47)

Other East Atchison: Alex Barnett 51, Josie King 59, Sydnee Bruns 63, Emma Laur 72

GIRLS: South Harrison Tournament 

No results reported.

GIRLS: Plattsmouth, Gretna at Duchesne Academy 

No results reported.

GIRLS: Arlington Tournament 

Ashland-Greenwood shot a 453 and won the Arlington Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra were seventh and eighth, respectively, with a 518 and a 557.

Annalise Ptacek led the Bluejays with a 107 to finish in fourth place. Teammate Ellie Whitehead added a 109 in sixth, and Grace Gambaiana shot a 115 to tie for 11th. Elmwood-Murdock’s Claire Ernst was also in that tie for 11th.

View the complete results from the meet below.

Download PDF ArlingtonInviteGilrs2021 - Individual - By Player.pdf

GIRLS: Fremont Tournament 

No results reported.

