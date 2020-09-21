(KMAland) -- Nebraska City was second at their home meet while Syracuse and Shaylee Staack won at HTRS on Monday in KMAland golf action.
Nebraska City Invitational
Nebraska City placed two in the top four and three in the top nine on their way to a second-place finish at the Nebraska City Invitational on Monday.
Brynn Bohlen fired a 93 to finish second behind Emily and Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North. The duo had a 77 and 83, respectively, to win the meet and lead their school to a winning score of 372.
Bohlen was joined in the top nine by Sydney Blum (4th, 101) and Grace McNeely (9th, 109).
View the results below.
HTRS Invitational
Syracuse and Shaylee Staack won championships on Monday at the Humboldt-TRS Invitational.
Stack shot a 95 to edge past her teammate Lorelei Bassinger, who was four strokes back at 99. The Rockets also placed Naudia Flores (9th) and Kirsten Bischoff (10th) in the top 10 with a 119 and 123, respectively.
In the team race, the Rockets had a 436 to finish well ahead of Auburn’s 508. Johnson County Central’s Anzel DuPreez was fourth with a 109 while Auburn had Lucy Hayes in seventh with a 114.
Vanessa Jimenez of Johnson County Central ended up in eighth place with a 115. View the complete results from the meet below.
